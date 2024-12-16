EG America Raises $800,000 for Disabled American Veterans

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its annual fundraiser for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), EG America raised $800,000 for the nonprofit that provides a lifetime of support to veterans and their families.

Throughout the month of November, guests visiting EG America's Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores were encouraged to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to DAV.

This year's fundraiser, the company's sixth consecutive for DAV, surpasses all previous years' donation amounts. In total, EG America has raised more than $4 million for DAV since the inception of the partnership.

DAV provides professional assistance to veterans and their families by connecting them with the healthcare, disability, employment, education and financial benefits they have earned through military service.

Members of EG America's leadership team recently presented a check to Coleman Nee, DAV's National Senior Vice Commander, at the company's headquarters in Westborough, MA.

"We are proud to partner with DAV and continue our support of the tremendous work the organization does for our nation's veterans," said John Carey, EG America President and CEO. "We are thankful for the generosity of our guests and the commitment of our team members for making this fundraiser a success year after year."

About EG America

With more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. As the operator of Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores, we are committed to becoming America's preferred 'one-stop' destination by focusing on superior guest experience, high-quality grocery and fuel products, and supporting the communities in which we live and work. EG America is owned by EG Group, a UK-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the UK & Ireland, Europe, Australia, and the US. For more information about EG America, visit us at eg-america.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the US Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

