EG America Selects Fintech as Exclusive Provider of Beverage Alcohol Invoicing

TAMPA, Fla., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EG America LLC, the North American division of global EG Group, has selected Fintech as their exclusive provider of payments for alcoholic beverages, as well as DSD packaged products delivered by their alcohol distributors. This relationship will equip EG America with a streamlined payment process for nearly 1,000 convenience store locations across the country. Additionally, Fintech's seamless integration into EG America's back office system will present an end-to-end view of their alcoholic beverage purchasing and reconciliation process, while reducing manual data entry at each location.

"We are honored to be selected as a valued, strategic partner of EG America, and to be trusted as their sole provider of payment and data solutions for their beverage alcohol category. We've been providing beverage alcohol management products to convenience store retailers for over 28 years, and we're proud to provide EG America with the tools they need to continue their exponential growth," said Tad Phelps, President of Fintech.

"Fintech offers EG America a comprehensive solution for both purchasing and inventory insight of alcoholic beverages, helping us efficiently manage the complexity of invoicing and payments within the industry structure. Streamlining this process will allow EG America associates to focus on the customers' needs within our stores," said Jay Erickson, President of EG America. "With Fintech's extensive distributor relationships, we see this as a strategic partnership to seamlessly support expansion of EG Group stores throughout the US."

With Fintech's suite of products, convenience store retailers, like EG America, are equipped with resources that automate and streamline their alcohol purchase process and give clear visibility into alcohol invoice data. Fintech remains committed to providing services and support that continuously exceed their client's expectations, and is proud to become a trusted partner of EG America for many years to come.



About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa, United Kingdom based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louise Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.

The EG Group currently employs over 28,500 staff working in circa 4,700 sites across Europe and the USA. In November 2018, EG Group entered into a binding agreement with Woolworths Group, Australia for the purchase of its 540 site network.

EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer which exceeds expectations and creates a true 'one-stop' retail destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions. The business is regularly recognized for innovation and investment in convenience retail assets, the employees and the systems. Zuber Issa and Mohsin Issa, Founders and co-CEOs of Euro Garages, were jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

Further information at www.eurogarages.com

About Fintech

Fintech, the leading solutions provider for beverage alcohol management, and regulatory information resource, offers a OneSource® solution with a suite of profit-building products and services for alcohol distributors and retailers.

With decades of industry experience offering unwavering dependability and trust, Fintech empowers users with information to increase margins and maximize operating efficiencies within their beverage alcohol category. By anticipating client needs, nurturing relationships, and growing partnerships within the industry, Fintech continues to deliver cutting-edge, strategic solutions that range from purchase order management, reconciliation, and data reporting, to pricing and promotion communication, payment compliance adherence, and regulatory resource connectivity.

Working with thousands of alcohol distributors nationwide, Fintech links distributors to alcohol retailers, and manages data transformation for over half a million relationships, adding thousands of connections every month. For more information on how Fintech can better your business, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

