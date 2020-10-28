EG America Stores Raise Nearly $500,000 for Programs to Support Disabled Veterans

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EG America, a leading retailer with more than 1,600 convenience stores nationwide, is today announcing that it has raised $478,000 in its most recent fundraising campaign for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), an organization that helps ill and injured veterans, their families and survivors.

For the second year in a row, EG America encouraged its customers to donate to DAV over the summer as a way to say thank you to the men and women who served. EG America stores participating in the campaign include nationally recognized brands such as Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill. The $478,000 total was almost double the original campaign goal.

"We want to thank our guests for their generous donations to support the needs of our veterans," said President of EG America George Fournier. "We are honored to be able to give back to those who have bravely served our country through our partnership with DAV."

In addition to this substantial and generous donation, EG America recently sponsored DAV's Field of Flags campaign, which raised about another $250,000 after EG America graciously matched those contributions.

"EG America's continued charity humbles everyone at DAV, and we're proud to call them a dedicated partner," said DAV National Adjutant Marc Burgess. "These donations will help ensure America's veterans will continue to receive the benefits, care and advocacy they earned in service to our nation, and will go towards funding important DAV programs that aid disabled veterans during the ongoing pandemic, like our COVID-19 Unemployment Relief fund."

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America's veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America's injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

About EG Group:

Founded in 2001 by brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa, United Kingdom based EG Group is a leading petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer. EG Group entered the US market through the acquisition of 763 Kroger C-Stores in April of 2018. EG Group has continued to expand in the US with the purchase of 224 Minit Mart stores late last year and will grow to over 1,100 stores in 25 states, through additional acquisitions and new to industry sites in 2019. EG Group now operates nearly 5400 stores, in 9 countries with over 35,000 associates. Further information is available at www.eurogarages.com.

SOURCE EG Group