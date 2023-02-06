EG Industries Increases Program Capacity with Actify Automotive Program Management Suite

Tier 1 Auto Supplier Increases Throughput and Saves Program Teams Time "Every Day" with Purpose-Built Solution for Automotive Program Management

DETROIT, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actify, the leading provider of visualization and program management solutions for the automotive supply chain, today announced that EG Industries, a Tier 1 supplier to the automotive industry, has achieved significant program management improvements from early adoption of the Actify APM Suite, the industry's only purpose-built automotive program management software that enhances communication, collaboration, and comprehension across all teams working on automotive programs.

"We work with our automotive customers to design, develop, and manufacture a wide range of components and sub-assemblies – everything from external parts like wheel trims, to under-hood parts like engine undercovers," explained Terry English, Director of Program Management at EG Industries. "Some of our customers have a petrol version of their vehicle, a hybrid version, and an electric version, which means that for any one platform, we might have three different versions of a component to create instead of just one. That really compounds the amount of work that a program manager must do."

As with other auto suppliers, the automotive industry's move towards electrification has drastically increased the number of automotive programs that EG Industries needs to manage. The company found that "throwing bodies at the problem" was not a viable approach to this expanding workload since it came with its own set of challenges. To bring added scalability to its automotive program management activities, EG Industries tried out several different software tools, with varying degrees of success.

"We tried doing program management using an Excel-based format for a while, but it just didn't work very well," said English. "After that, we tried an ERP-based software solution, but it was quite cumbersome. Our team members found it very difficult and time-consuming to navigate the product and update all the different fields and forms. As a result, the system was often missing the latest status updates, which hampered accurate visibility into where a program actually stood. We knew there had to be a better way."

The Actify APM (Automotive Program Management) Suite was an ideal solution for EG Industries as it was designed in partnership with leading suppliers, specifically for automotive program management. Actify APM equips program teams with enterprise-class cloud technology to streamline day-to-day operations across the program lifecycle. The solution also pulls together the information needed to effectively manage the end-to-end program lifecycle and is flexible and customizable – allowing customers to work the way that suits them best.

"Actify's system has simplified things quite a bit for us," said English. "For example, we're able to use forms with radio boxes or check boxes, so it's very quick and easy for the team members to go into the system, check off whatever they have to check off, and update the program status. If they have to upload a file, it's just drag and drop. And as far as the training goes, it's been pretty painless. I'm the person in charge of training everybody at all of our plants on the new system, and I think the longest any of those trainings took was about 20 minutes. The product is that easy to use."

In addition to the functionality of the Actify platform, EG Industries also appreciates the spirit of partnership displayed by Actify as a company.

"Any suggestions that we're giving to Actify are being implemented pretty quickly," said English. "It shows that they're listening to their customers."

Since going live with Actify, EG Industries has seen 100% adoption of the new system among its program managers and much better upkeep around program status – which ultimately helps not just the program managers, but the customers as well. EG Industries' previous ERP-based system and the Excel-based system didn't give a clear picture program status was. Now, with Actify, there's an up-to-date dashboard any program manager can look at to immediately see if a program is starting to slip – and if it is, they can see exactly where it's slipping, and identify why it's slipping. That centralized view of information helps immediately clarify where any issues might be. If there's a problem, it can be identified very quickly and allow program managers to get to the root source of it.

"Actify saves EG Industries' program teams time every day, and that's important for a lot of reasons, not least of which is that program managers are very hard to find," added English. "If you hope to retain people, you've got to give them tools that make their lives easier. With Actify, we're getting more throughput, and we're getting program management tasks done in a timely manner, which ultimately is going to help our plants launch programs on time and on budget. Without a question, Actify has been worth it."

"We have an ambitious vision to transform program management," said Dave Opsahl, CEO, Actify. "We are beyond thrilled to see how quickly Terry and his team have experienced significant productivity gains from using Actify APM. It validates the invisible problem in the automotive supply chain that has gone unaddressed for far too long. In order for suppliers to survive and thrive through the onslaught of EV programs over the next decade, they will need tools to help them manage and increase program capacity, and Actify APM is that tool."

About Actify

For 15+ years, Actify has been helping manufacturers to visualize and interact with design and engineering information. We've led the industry by creating easy-to-use tools that are affordable and improve quality and productivity. Now, Actify is applying everything we have learned to meet the unique needs of automotive program teams. Actify serves a global base of more than 2,000 companies of whom approximately 85% are suppliers to the auto industry. Actify is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan with sales and support in 45 countries through its offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany, and a global network of partners. For more information, please visit www.actify.com.

Press Contact:

Angela Simoes

4153022934

http://www.actify.com

SOURCE Actify