Egalet Announces Large Regional Plan to Cover SPRIX® Nasal Spray

"Obtaining coverage from this large Southeast regional plan is an important step to continue our effort to broadening access to SPRIX Nasal Spray," said Patrick Shea, chief commercial officer of Egalet. "In today's environment, we believe SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-narcotic pain reliever, is an important treatment option for those adult patients with acute pain who need opioid-level pain relief."



Please see safety information on SPRIX Nasal Spray, including boxed warning and medication guide, below. For full prescribing information for SPRIX, please follow the hyperlinks and for more information visit sprix.com.



Indications and Usage

SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) is indicated in adult patients for the short term (up to 5 days) management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

Limitations of Use

Sprix is not for use in pediatric patients less than 2 years of age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION about Sprix

WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS CARDIOVASCULAR AND GASTROINTESTINAL EVENTS Cardiovascular Thrombotic Events Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) cause an increased risk of serious cardiovascular thrombotic events, including myocardial infarction and stroke, which can be fatal. This risk may occur early in treatment and may increase with duration of use.

SPRIX® is contraindicated in the setting of coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery. Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Ulceration, and Perforation NSAIDS cause an increased risk of serious gastrointestinal (GI) adverse events including bleeding, ulceration, and perforation of the stomach or intestines, which can be fatal. These events can occur at any time during use and without warning symptoms. Elderly patients and patients with a prior history of peptic ulcer disease and/or GI bleeding are at greater risk for serious GI events.



Use SPRIX at the lowest effective dosage for shortest duration consistent with individual patient treatment goals.

Contraindications

SPRIX is contraindicated in the following patients:

Known hypersensitivity to ketorolac or any components of the drug product.

History of asthma, urticaria, or other allergic-type reactions after taking aspirin or other NSAIDs. Severe, sometimes fatal, anaphylactic reactions to NSAIDs have been reported in such patients.

In the setting of coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery.

Use in patients with active peptic ulcer disease or with recent gastrointestinal bleeding or perforation.

Use as a prophylactic analgesic before any major surgery.

Use in patients with advanced renal disease or patients at risk for renal failure due to volume depletion.

Use in labor and delivery. May adversely affect fetal circulation and inhibit uterine contractions, thus increasing the risk of uterine hemorrhage.

Use in patients with suspected or confirmed cerebrovascular bleeding, hemorrhagic diathesis, incomplete hemostasis, or those for whom hemostasis is critical.

Concomitant use with probenecid or pentoxifylline.

Warnings and Precautions

Hepatotoxicity : Elevations of ALT or AST have been reported in patients with NSAIDs. In addition, rare, sometimes fatal, cases of severe hepatic injury, including fulminant hepatitis, liver necrosis, and hepatic failure have been reported. Inform patients of warning signs and symptoms of hepatotoxicity. Discontinue immediately if abnormal liver tests persist or worsen or if clinical signs and symptoms of liver disease develop.

Hypertension : NSAIDs, including SPRIX, can lead to new onset or worsening of preexisting hypertension. Patients taking some antihypertensive medications may have impaired response to these therapies when taking NSAIDs. Monitor blood pressure.

Heart Failure and Edema : Avoid use of SPRIX in patients with severe heart failure unless benefits are expected to outweigh risk of worsening heart failure. If SPRIX is used in patients with severe heart failure, monitor patients for signs of worsening heart failure.

Renal Toxicity and Hyperkalemia : Long-term administration of NSAIDs has resulted in renal papillary necrosis and other renal injury and may cause a dose-dependent reduction in prostaglandin formation, which may precipitate overt renal decompensation. Monitor renal function in patients with renal or hepatic impairment, heart failure, dehydration, or hypovolemia. Avoid use of SPRIX in patients with advanced renal disease unless benefits are expected to outweigh risk of worsening renal function.

Anaphylactic Reactions : Seek emergency help if an anaphylactic reaction occurs.

Exacerbation of Asthma Related to Aspirin Sensitivity : SPRIX is contraindicated in patients with aspirin-sensitive asthma. Monitor patients with preexisting asthma (without known aspirin sensitivity).

Serious Skin Reactions : NSAIDs, including SPRIX, can cause serious skin adverse reactions, which can be fatal. These serious events may occur without warning. Discontinue SPRIX at the first appearance of skin rash or any other sign of hypersensitivity.

Premature Closure of Fetal Ductus Arteriosus : Avoid use in pregnant women starting at 30 weeks gestation.

Hematologic Toxicity : Anemia has occurred in patients treated with NSAIDs. Monitor hemoglobin or hematocrit in patients with any signs or symptoms of anemia. Do not use SPRIX in patients for whom hemostasis is critical.

Limitations of Use : The total duration of use of SPRIX alone or sequentially with other forms of ketorolac is not to exceed 5 days. SPRIX should not be used concomitantly with other forms of ketorolac, aspirin, or other NSAIDs.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥2%) in patients treated with SPRIX and occurring at a rate at least twice that with placebo include: nasal discomfort; rhinalgia; increased lacrimation; throat irritation; oliguria; rash; bradycardia; decreased urine output; increased ALT and/or AST; hypertension; rhinitis.

Drug Interactions

Drugs that interfere with hemostasis : increased risk of serious bleeding with use of anticoagulants, antiplatelet agents, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), and serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs); concomitant use with pentoxifylline is contraindicated. Monitor patients for bleeding who are concomitantly taking SPRIX with drugs that interfere with hemostasis.

ACE inhibitors, angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), and beta-blockers : may diminish the antihypertensive effect of these drugs; monitor blood pressure.

ACE Inhibitors and ARBs : In elderly, volume depleted, or those with renal impairment may result in deterioration of renal function; monitor for signs of worsening renal function.

Diuretics : reduces the natriuretic effect of loop diuretics (e.g., furosemide) and thiazide diuretics in some patients. During concomitant use of SPRIX with diuretics look for signs of worsening renal function and assure diuretic efficacy and antihypertensive effects.

Digoxin : has been reported to increase the serum concentration and prolong the half-life of digoxin, monitor serum digoxin levels.

Use in Specific Populations

Pregnancy : Use of NSAIDs during the third trimester of pregnancy increases the risk of premature closure of the fetal ductus arteriosus. Avoid use of NSAIDs in pregnant women starting at 30 weeks gestation.

Infertility : NSAIDs are associated with reversible infertility. Consider withdrawal of SPRIX in women who have difficulties conceiving.

Please see Full Prescribing Information, including BOXED WARNING and MEDICATION GUIDE.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Egalet US Inc. at 1-800-518-1084 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch .



About Egalet

Egalet, a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative treatments for pain and other conditions. Egalet has three approved products: ARYMO® ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets for oral use —CII, developed using Egalet's proprietary Guardian™ Technology, OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only —CII and SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray. Using Guardian Technology, Egalet has developed a pipeline of clinical-stage, product candidates for which we are seeking partners including Egalet-002, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral oxycodone formulation for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. Guardian Technology can be applied broadly across different classes of pharmaceutical products and can be used to develop combination products that include multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients with similar or different release profiles.

For full prescribing information on ARYMO ER, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit arymoer.com. For full prescribing information on SPRIX, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit sprix.com. For full prescribing information on OXAYDO, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit oxaydo.com.



Safe Harbor

Statements included in this press release (including but not limited to upcoming milestones) that are not historical in nature and contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "look forward to" and other similar expressions are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of strengthening the ARYMO ER label; the success of Egalet's clinical trials, including the timely recruitment of trial subjects and meeting the timelines therefor; Egalet's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of Egalet's products and product candidates and the labeling claims that Egalet believes are necessary or desirable for successful commercialization of its products and product candidates; the impact of strengthening any of the labels for Egalet's products; Egalet's ability to maintain the intellectual property position of Egalet's products and product candidates; Egalet's ability to identify and reliance upon qualified third parties to manufacture its products; Egalet's ability to commercialize its products, and to do so successfully; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; the size and growth potential of the markets for Egalet's products and product candidates, and Egalet's ability to service those markets; Egalet's ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for its products; Egalet's ability to service its debt obligations; Egalet's ability to raise additional funds to execute its business plan and growth strategy on terms acceptable to Egalet, if at all; Egalet's ability to find and hire qualified sales professionals; the rate and degree of receptivity in the marketplace and among physicians to Egalet's products; the success of products that compete with Egalet's that are or become available; general market conditions; and other risk factors set forth in Egalet's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings Egalet makes with the SEC from time to time. While Egalet may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by law.



