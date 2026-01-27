Egan-Jones Examines the Rise of Capitalistic Communism and Its Global Impact

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones released a new commentary analyzing how forms of capitalistic communism are reshaping global markets and challenging long held economic assumptions, with significant implications for sophisticated institutional investors and risk managers.

The article reviews classical Marxist views on labor and capitalism, noting that Marxian theory held that capitalism would ultimately collapse under its own contradictions. In what the commentary describes as an irony, communist states are now emerging as powerful competitors in the global capitalist system. The publication states that this transformation is altering the competitive landscape for investors worldwide.

The commentary highlights Vietnam as an early example, explaining that after becoming a communist state, the country implemented market oriented reforms beginning in 1986. The article notes that party leaders introduced Đổi Mới, a policy of free market reforms designed to address repeated economic failures and improve living standards.

Turning to China, the article references Deng Xiaoping's well known statement that economic success matters more than ideological purity. It explains that this shift marked the end of strict collectivism and the beginning of rapid economic growth driven by market mechanisms combined with strong state involvement.

The commentary argues that this model represents a new paradigm in which the state promotes enterprise through tools such as financing, land access, and streamlined approvals, while maintaining strict limits on challenges to state authority. It notes that free enterprise is encouraged only insofar as it does not threaten political control.

The article also challenges Western assumptions that representative democracy is a prerequisite for prosperity, citing historical examples from the Dutch Republic and the British Empire where significant economic growth occurred under non democratic systems. It cautions that these developments offer little comfort to Western companies facing increasingly competitive offerings from state supported rivals.

The commentary concludes that capitalistic communism presents both risks and opportunities, stating that understanding this shifted landscape is critical for navigating the evolving global economy.

