Egan-Jones Leads the Market in Contested Proxy Situations

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones released an analysis outlining its approach to contested proxy proposals and emphasizing the importance of early, independent, fundamentals-based advice for investors.

The publication states that the most effective investors are often the best informed and notes that contested proxy proposals require clear and timely analysis. Egan-Jones explains that it is often the first among major proxy advisors to publish recommendations in high profile contested situations, giving investors more time to review analysis, ask questions, and make informed decisions. The firm also notes that its recommendations are not influenced by other proxy advisors or by conflicts related to advising corporate boards.

According to the article, Egan-Jones applies a fundamentals first approach rather than relying on a check the box policy framework. The analysis focuses on shareholder returns relative to peers and the broader market, company financials, management vision and execution, the root causes of underperformance, and the competing visions presented in contested situations. The goal is to determine which path is more likely to generate stronger returns for shareholders.

The article highlights several examples where this approach led to recommendations that differed from other major proxy advisors. These include contested situations involving Harley Davidson, National Health Investors, Brookdale Senior Living, and Cracker Barrel. In each case, Egan-Jones explains that its recommendations were driven by company specific fundamentals, operating performance, debt considerations, and the effectiveness of existing strategies.

In the Cracker Barrel withhold campaign, the analysis focused on declining traffic and rising operating expenses, noting that the company's Strategic Transformation Plan had not improved results and that management had forecasted weaker performance. As a result, Egan-Jones recommended withholding votes from several directors associated with the strategy, including the chief executive officer.

The article concludes by stating that Egan-Jones is focused on maximizing long-term shareholder value, particularly in contested situations, and that its independence is supported by not consulting with issuers and by building reports from the ground up without anchoring its recommendations to benchmark policies.

About Egan-Jones Proxy Services

Egan-Jones Proxy Services provides independent proxy-voting analysis, recommendations, and reporting for institutional investors.

Media Contact:

William Goins

[email protected]

+ 1 (332) 240-0229

SOURCE Egan-Jones Ratings Co.