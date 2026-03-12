Egan-Jones Proxy Highlights Shareholder Dissatisfaction at Jack in the Box Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones Proxy published an analysis examining the results of Jack in the Box's 2026 annual meeting and what the voting outcomes may indicate about shareholder sentiment following a period of sustained underperformance.

The report notes that recent financial results provide important context for the vote. For the fiscal quarter reported on February 18, 2026, Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $1.00 compared with expectations of $1.10 and revenue of $349.5 million versus $355.7 million expected. Same-store sales declined 6.7 percent year over year for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

The market reaction followed quickly. Shares declined approximately 18 percent on February 19 and an additional 7 percent on February 20. Over the past two years, the company's share price has fallen by approximately 80 percent.

Against this backdrop, Egan-Jones recommended withholding votes from several directors, including Chairman David Goebel. Another proxy advisory firm recommended support for all ten directors while acknowledging that "the company's TSR has been negative and underperformed across all measurement periods" and that "performance during Goebel's tenure has been disappointing."

Shareholder voting results reflected elevated dissatisfaction. At the company's annual meeting on February 27, Chairman David Goebel was reelected with 50.5 percent support. Several other directors, including Guillermo Diaz Jr, Vivien Yeung, James Myers, and Madeleine Kleiner, received approximately 80 percent support, materially below the roughly 95 percent support typically observed at Russell 3000 companies.

According to the report, directors that Egan-Jones recommended against received significantly lower levels of support, suggesting that investors shared concerns regarding company performance and board oversight.

The analysis also highlights Egan-Jones' independent structure as a proxy advisory firm that does not receive consulting revenue from issuers, a model designed to help avoid conflicts that can arise when advisory firms maintain paid relationships with the companies they evaluate.

The report notes that its analytical framework emphasizes long-term total shareholder returns and relative performance versus peers in evaluating director elections, with sustained underperformance representing a central factor in voting recommendations.

