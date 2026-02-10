Egan-Jones Proxy Services Expands Voting Policy Offerings with Bowyer Policy

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egan-Jones Proxy Services announced the availability of the Bowyer Policy from Bowyer Research as a new proxy voting policy offering on its research platform. The addition reflects Egan-Jones' continued commitment to serving a diverse institutional client base by expanding the range of proxy voting policies available to investors.

The Bowyer Policy is designed for investors who prioritize a traditional framework of shareholder primacy. The policy applies a back-to-neutral approach to corporate governance, encouraging companies to focus on core business performance and shareholder returns rather than engagement in political or social matters not directly related to shareholder value.

Under the Bowyer Policy, proxy voting generally emphasizes support for proposals that encourage companies to limit public engagement on non-core political or social issues and proposals that seek greater transparency around risks related to debanking, deplatforming, or other forms of ideological discrimination. The policy also generally opposes certain environmental and social proposals that may divert corporate focus from core business operations or shareholder returns. In addition, the policy opposes actions that weaken shareholder voting rights, misalign executive compensation with shareholder returns, or result in shareholder dilution, and it may recommend votes against directors at companies that significantly underperform peers in total shareholder return.

The Bowyer Policy does not automatically align with management recommendations and may diverge when doing so is viewed as being in shareholders' best interests. The policy may be applied to both domestic and international holdings and is formally updated on an annual basis to address emerging proxy voting issues.

Egan-Jones emphasized that the addition of the Bowyer Policy complements its existing custom and off-the-shelf policy offerings. Rather than anchor analysis to a single benchmark policy, Egan-Jones builds proxy research from the ground up using the first principles of each client's chosen policy, supporting transparency, consistency, and alignment with fiduciary objectives.

The inclusion of the Bowyer Policy further strengthens Egan-Jones' role as a provider of flexible, client-driven proxy research, enabling institutional investors to implement proxy voting programs that reflect their governance priorities, stewardship objectives, and long-term investment beliefs.

