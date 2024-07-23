Egan Nelson LLP Adds Commercial Litigation Partner Mark Johansen

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique law firm Egan Nelson LLP announced today that Mark L. Johansen has joined the firm as a partner in the commercial litigation group.

Mark Johansen joins Egan Nelson LLP

"As we continue to build an elite team of attorneys with a proven track record of success at highly prestigious firms, Mark is a perfect fit for Egan Nelson," said Shane Egan, Managing Partner of Egan Nelson LLP. "He is a hands-on leader who aligns with our values and is one of the top trial attorneys in the state of Texas. Mark's diverse range of discerning clients across energy, healthcare, financial services, private equity, professional services and real estate complements our existing client base. I'm excited about the positive impact he'll bring to the firm."

Johansen joins Egan Nelson LLP from Reed Smith LLP, where he represented clients in high-stakes litigation and arbitration proceedings. Johansen has extensive experience in a wide variety of complex commercial litigation matters, including multimillion-dollar contract disputes, mergers and acquisitions litigation, business torts, securities and shareholder litigation, broker-dealer litigation, trade secrets, and professional liability.

"I'm excited to join the Egan Nelson team to further support their growing commercial litigation capabilities, and I'm also excited for my clients to derive new value from Egan Nelson's innovative model," said Johansen. "I have known Shane and Tom for many years, and I've always admired their vision to bring together a sophisticated group of lawyers in a boutique environment. Today's businesses are demanding a new approach from law firms, and it's clear that Egan Nelson is at the forefront of this movement. It's an exciting time to be joining the firm, and I'm looking forward to the journey ahead."

About Egan Nelson LLP

