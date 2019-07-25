EGBN CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Eagle Bancorp Inc.

NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Eagle Bancorp Inc., ("Eagle Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN) between March 2, 2015 and July 17, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and seeks to recover damages for Eagle Bancorp investors under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

According to the lawsuit, the Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Bancorp's internal controls and procedures and compliance policies were inadequate; (ii) the foregoing shortcoming created a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and the need for the Company to undertake its own internal investigations; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 17, 2019, Eagle Bancorp disclosed rising legal costs from ongoing internal and government investigations of "the Company's identification, classification and disclosure of related party transactions; the retirement of certain former officers and directors; and the relationship of the Company and certain of its former officers and directors with a local public official."

On this news, Eagle Bancorp's stock price fell $14.30 per share, or 26.75%, to close at $39.15 per share on July 18, 2019.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court no later than September 23, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

