Egen recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Egen is recognized as a "Leader" in Google Cloud Services in the "Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025" report from Everest Group.

PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing market impact, vision, and capability. It measures the relative market success and overall delivery capability of service and technology providers based on performance, experiences, ability, and knowledge. The report provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers, classifying them into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

"Egen combines deep technical expertise with a portfolio of industry-aligned offerings across BFSI, healthcare, and RCPG to help enterprises pursue contextualized transformation," said Zachariah Chirayil, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its growing maturity in scaling GenAI from pilot to production and expanding into adjacent transformation themes such as data fabric enablement and data lake modernization also reflects a clear focus on driving measurable business impact.

"Its close collaboration with the Google Engineering team on Vertex AI and Agentspace underscores its strong alignment with Google Cloud's innovation agenda," Zachariah Chirayil added. "Consistent client appreciation for its accelerators and adaptable engagement constructs further underscores Egen's position as a Leader in Everest Group's Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025."

"This recognition as a Leader in Google Cloud services reflects the strength of our alignment with Google Cloud and our deep expertise in data, AI, and platform engineering," said Saleem Janmohamed, Chairman and CEO of Egen. "As a premier Google Cloud partner, we bring speed, agility, and depth of capability to help clients transform ideas into measurable, scalable outcomes powered by data and AI innovation. I am grateful to our team, whose focus and execution continue to set Egen apart in the market."

Everest Group comparatively assesses providers on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients, and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint, and buyer satisfaction. The PEAK Matrix® assessment process also includes provider customer reference interviews.

Learn more about the Egen recognition as a Leader in the Google Cloud Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.

About Egen

Egen works with organizations across industries to help them unleash the power of cloud, data, platforms, and AI to empower people and deliver impact for the better. Our more than 700 technology specialists in Canada, Europe, India, and the United States have extensive knowledge and experience working across all the leading cloud and data platforms with a strategic focus on Google Cloud.

SOURCE Egen