Egencia Strengthens Global Footprint, Welcomes New Travel Partner in Mexico

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Egencia, Expedia Group's corporate travel brand, announced its collaboration with Villa Tours, one of Mexico's top travel management companies. With this, Egencia further strengthens its position in Latin America and enhances its ability to serve global customers from Mexico.

"Together with Villa Tours, as part of the Egencia Global Alliance (EGA), Egencia is ready to offer our travelers the best customer experience when booking and arranging travel from Mexico," said Jennifer dePalm, Vice President, Egencia Global Alliance, Egencia. "Villa Tours' impressive experience working with global clients, local knowledge, along with their alignment with our culture and values makes them the ideal EGA member. Their dynamic, entrepreneurial style and customer-centricity are precisely what we were looking for in a new travel partner to serve the key Mexico market."

The Egencia Global Alliance is a dynamic, strategic partner network comprised of market-leading local travel management providers offering regional services and expertise. EGA ensures Egencia customers and their travelers get access to extensive and competitively priced inventory, receive exceptional local language support, and have a consistent experience worldwide. Together with EGA, Egencia serves customers in 66 countries around the globe.

"It's an honor to join the EGA today and provide Egencia customers with the personalized, tailored customer experiences and booking options in Mexico that they deserve," said Antonio Cantu, managing director, Villa Tours. "We are impressed with Egencia, its customer-oriented approach to global alliances and the innovation the brand drives for the benefits of its customers. It's an exciting day, and we're proud to be joining Egencia on its journey."

Villa Tours is the latest travel management company to join the EGA, bolstering the reach of Egencia in Mexico and serving customers traveling within the region. The company has over 40 years' experience in corporate travel and 200 travel consultants across the country.

Over the past year, the EGA program has been a key growth driver for Egencia, allowing the company to provide a better travel management experience to businesses around the world.

About Egencia

Egencia, corporate travel from Expedia Group, is reimagining business travel management to make business travelers happier and corporate travel programs more successful. Egencia offers more personalized experiences through curated access to the world's most relevant travel options. Putting our customers at the center of everything we do, Egencia provides exceptional customer care and innovative travel manager tools to increase savings and compliance. Egencia serves businesses large and small in more than 60 countries. Connect with us on egencia.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and see what we're reimagining next on our blog.

