Egg Innovations, the Ethically Farmed Premium Egg Pioneer, Announces Acquisition of PECKISH

WARSAW, Ind., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Egg Innovations , America's largest originator of 100% free-range and pasture-raised eggs, announced the acquisition of innovative, protein-centric fresh snacking brand PECKISH today in an all-stock deal. PECKISH joins the family of brands, which includes recently launched Blue Sky Family Farms eggs, marking mass expansion on the horizon.

PECKISH logo

PECKISH was founded by Jon Sebastiani, and is Sonoma Brands' third incubated concept, giving the humble hard-cooked egg a modern makeover delivering a convenient, ready-to-eat whole food protein option to compete in the fast-growing fresh snacking category. Sonoma Brands will continue to be involved in supporting the brand's expansion, while also partnering with Egg Innovations in growing the Blue Sky Family Farms brand and supporting its retail expansion.

"With the acquisition of the PECKISH brand, Egg Innovations continues its leadership in the premium ethical egg case. We are very excited to establish a relationship with Jon Sebastiani and Sonoma Brands, who has a career track record in brand development," said Egg Innovations President and CEO John Brunnquell.

"We're thrilled to partner with Egg Innovations as it allows PECKISH to harness Sonoma Brands' expertise in brand building and innovation, while leveraging Egg Innovations' market leadership in ethical farming practices and competitive advantage through vertical integration," Sebastiani says.

In addition to the acquisition, Lauren Egan, PECKISH VP of Brand and Innovation, has joined the Egg Innovations team to lead marketing, innovation and brand positioning for both PECKISH and Blue Sky Family Farms.

PECKISH also returns to Whole Foods Market dairy aisles nationwide with a fresh look after a brief packaging redesign. Consumers can once again enjoy PECKISH Peck Packs; two ready-to-eat free-range Non-GMO Project Verified eggs paired with delicious savory seasonings including "EVERYTHING," "FRIED RICE," "RANCHEROS," "SALT & PEPITAS," and its highly anticipated "RANCH." Each pack is keto-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy-free, with 12-14g of protein and 0g of added sugar.

PECKISH Peck Packs ($3.49) are currently sold nationwide in Whole Foods Market stores, Hungryroot, and select retailers. Learn more at www.PerfectlyPeckish.com or connect with the brand on Instagram @perfectlypeckish.



ABOUT EGG INNOVATIONS

Egg Innovations, LLC, the only vertically integrated U.S. producer of 100% pasture-raised and free-range eggs, offers retailers and suppliers a full range of specialty eggs for today's discerning consumer. For more information, please visit https://www.egginnovations.com/.

ABOUT PECKISH

Founded in 2019, PECKISH set out to reimagine hard-cooked eggs to deliver a truly innovative snacking experience with first-to-market products PECKISH Snackable Eggs & Crispy Dips; the perfect blend of whole food protein from Free-Range NON-GMO eggs paired with clean ingredients that evoke classic comfort food flavors for a satisfying, convenient, and naturally delicious snack. For more information, visit www.PerfectlyPeckish.com or connect with them on Instagram @perfectlypeckish.

ABOUT SONOMA BRANDS

Founded in 2016, Sonoma Brands is a specialist growth equity firm exclusively dedicated to disruptive, high-growth consumer brands. Inspired by the heritage of California's wine country, Sonoma Brands is committed to authenticity, quality, and innovation. Led by Jon Sebastiani, founder of artisanal jerky brand, KRAVE, Sonoma Brands seeks to partner with passionate entrepreneurs and founder ushering in the new wave of bold, innovative consumer products. As experienced entrepreneurs and brand builders with deep industry relationships, Sonoma Brands guides emerging brands toward breakout growth. For more information on Sonoma Brands, please visit www.sonomabrands.com .

Contact:

Lauren Flanagan, Krupa Consulting

[email protected] / t. 212-226-2922

SOURCE Egg Innovations