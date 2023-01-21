Egg Packaging Market Report 2022: Demand for Eggs from Processed Food Industry to Boost Growth

Jan 21, 2023, 07:50 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egg Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global egg packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during 2023-2028.
MARKET INSIGHTS
The rapidly increasing demand for high-protein foods is expected to create a potential market for eggs globally. Eggs and egg products have remained an integral part of households and restaurants across several growing economies, thereby increasing the demand for eggs and egg packaging market for safe transportation significantly. In addition, the globally increasing consumption of eggs is expected to boost the demand for the egg production and packaging industry to fulfill the global requirements estimated during the forecast period.
Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Egg Packaging Market:
- Egg cartons have been majorly used in the retail industry for packaging a smaller number of eggs and are generally sold to end-user consumers in supermarkets and hypermarkets worldwide.
- The rapid growth in the inclination of the majority population toward a healthy lifestyle is expected to influence the growth of the egg packaging market.
- The increasing popularity of having eggs in breakfast and several initiatives for healthy and nutritional diets are expected to surge the market for egg packaging along with the rapidly growing egg consumption rate globally.
Market Dynamic
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Shift in Focus Toward Sustainability
- Increased Health & Fitness Concerns
- Increased Use of Recyclable Materials
- Preference for Meat-Free Diets
Market Growth Enablers
- Increased Demand for Branded & Packaged Eggs
- Demand for Eggs from Processed Food Industry
- Optimal Packaging to Reduce Shipping Damage
Market Restraints
- Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
- Government Regulations to Reduce Plastic Consumption
- Focus on Safe Transportation
- Outbreak of Bird Flu
SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS
INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT
The cartons segment is expected to be the largest in the global egg packaging market under the product category. Predominantly cartons that are made up of paperboard are preferred in global egg packaging industries.
The wide availability and sustainability of paperboard at a lower cost make cartons popular among several egg packaging vendors worldwide. Besides, these cartons can be produced in varied sizes per end-use application as bulkier packaging solutions for wholesalers and retail sizes consumed by households worldwide.
The global carton egg packaging market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2022. In addition, the global regulatory bodies' increasing ban on single-use plastic packaging, and rising sustainability awareness among consumers, are expected to surge several packaging industries to opt for eco-friendly and non-plastic packaging. This trend is further expected to fuel the demand for carton packaging in egg industries across all the regions during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Product
- Cartons
- Trays
Segmentation by Paper Packaging Type
- Molded Fiber
- Paperboard
Segmentation by Plastic Packaging Type
- Polystyrene
- PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)
- PP (Polypropylene), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), PE (Polyethylene)
- Others
Segmentation by Pack Size
- Up to 6 Eggs
- 7-15 Eggs
- 16-30 Eggs
- Above 30 Eggs
Key Vendors
- Hartmann
- Huhtamaki
- DFM Packaging Solutions
- Omni-Pac Group
Other Prominent Vendors
- CKF
- Jin Fu Hua Packaging (JFH)
- Mauser Packaging Solutions
- Dispak
- Ovotherm International Handels
- Pactiv
- Packman Packaging
- Maspack
- Sampuran Packaging
- GI-OVO
- Falcon Packaging
- Europack
- TekniPlex
- International Paper
- Zhytomyr Cardboard Factory
- Cascades
- Korrex
- ACEBRI
- KSP Fiber
- Maharashtra Polymers
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Packing Type
14 Material Type
15 Paper
16 Plastic
17 Pack Size
18 Geography
19 Apac
20 Europe
21 North America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Latin America
24 Competitive Landscape
25 Key Company Profiles
26 Other Prominent Vendors
27 Report Summary
28 Quantitative Summary
29 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fidpb0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article