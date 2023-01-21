Egg Packaging Market Report 2022: Demand for Eggs from Processed Food Industry to Boost Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egg Packaging Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global egg packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% during 2023-2028.

MARKET INSIGHTS

The rapidly increasing demand for high-protein foods is expected to create a potential market for eggs globally. Eggs and egg products have remained an integral part of households and restaurants across several growing economies, thereby increasing the demand for eggs and egg packaging market for safe transportation significantly. In addition, the globally increasing consumption of eggs is expected to boost the demand for the egg production and packaging industry to fulfill the global requirements estimated during the forecast period.

Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Egg Packaging Market:

Egg cartons have been majorly used in the retail industry for packaging a smaller number of eggs and are generally sold to end-user consumers in supermarkets and hypermarkets worldwide.

The rapid growth in the inclination of the majority population toward a healthy lifestyle is expected to influence the growth of the egg packaging market.

The increasing popularity of having eggs in breakfast and several initiatives for healthy and nutritional diets are expected to surge the market for egg packaging along with the rapidly growing egg consumption rate globally.

Market Dynamic

Market Opportunities & Trends

Shift in Focus Toward Sustainability

Increased Health & Fitness Concerns

Increased Use of Recyclable Materials

Preference for Meat-Free Diets

Market Growth Enablers

Increased Demand for Branded & Packaged Eggs

Demand for Eggs from Processed Food Industry

Optimal Packaging to Reduce Shipping Damage

Market Restraints

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Government Regulations to Reduce Plastic Consumption

Focus on Safe Transportation

Outbreak of Bird Flu

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The cartons segment is expected to be the largest in the global egg packaging market under the product category. Predominantly cartons that are made up of paperboard are preferred in global egg packaging industries.



The wide availability and sustainability of paperboard at a lower cost make cartons popular among several egg packaging vendors worldwide. Besides, these cartons can be produced in varied sizes per end-use application as bulkier packaging solutions for wholesalers and retail sizes consumed by households worldwide.



The global carton egg packaging market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2022. In addition, the global regulatory bodies' increasing ban on single-use plastic packaging, and rising sustainability awareness among consumers, are expected to surge several packaging industries to opt for eco-friendly and non-plastic packaging. This trend is further expected to fuel the demand for carton packaging in egg industries across all the regions during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Product

Cartons

Trays

Segmentation by Paper Packaging Type

Molded Fiber

Paperboard

Segmentation by Plastic Packaging Type

Polystyrene

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

PP (Polypropylene), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), PE (Polyethylene)

Others

Segmentation by Pack Size

Up to 6 Eggs

7-15 Eggs

16-30 Eggs

Above 30 Eggs

Key Vendors

Hartmann

Huhtamaki

DFM Packaging Solutions

Omni-Pac Group

Other Prominent Vendors

CKF

Jin Fu Hua Packaging (JFH)

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Dispak

Ovotherm International Handels

Pactiv

Packman Packaging

Maspack

Sampuran Packaging

GI-OVO

Falcon Packaging

Europack

TekniPlex

International Paper

Zhytomyr Cardboard Factory

Cascades

Korrex

ACEBRI

KSP Fiber

Maharashtra Polymers

