Egg Packaging Market Size to Grow by USD 2.69 Billion | Brodrene Hartmann AS, Cascades Inc., CKF Inc., among others are Key Companies of the Market | Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Brodrene Hartmann AS- The company runs its operation in Europe and Americas. Moreover, the company offers egg cartons that are made using molded fiber.

Cascades Inc.- The company offers egg packaging products under the brand name of Fresh Guard. Huhtamaki Oyj- The company runs its operates in North America and mainly focuses on Foodservice Europe Asia Oceania, Flexible Packaging, and Fiber Packaging business segments. Moreover, the company offers clear plastic egg packaging products of the highest industrial quality.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Egg Packaging Market

Market Driver:

Growing need for cost-efficiency:

Vendors are continuously focusing on strategies to increase profit. Some of the profit-producing techniques employed by egg packaging vendors are, implementing advanced, cost-effective product design and process control, reducing machine set up time, production line rationalization, and increasing productivity. Using such techniques, egg packaging companies are trying to increase their profitability and save production costs. Companies are trying to increase their cost efficiency by starting new operations in different regions. For example, in 2019, Hartmann announced its plan to open a new packaging factory in Brazil. This will help in saving the transportation cost and delivery time, along with achieving economies of scale.

Market Trend:

Increasing popularity of health and fitness clubs:

With rising income levels, consumers look forward to upgrading their lifestyle to remain healthy and fit. Hence, an increasing number of people are opting for membership at health and fitness clubs such as gyms. It is expected that the number of memberships at health and fitness clubs in the US in 2021 is going to be 58.13 million, which would be an increase of over 18% compared with 2018. Eggs have high protein content, and awareness about their health benefits is increasing. Hence, the rise in membership at health clubs can lead to a surge in demand for eggs, which will further increase the demand for egg packaging.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type:

Egg trays:

The egg packaging market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the egg cartons segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Egg cartons

Our Egg Packaging Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

79% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for egg packaging in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The rise in the inclination of people toward a healthy lifestyle will facilitate the egg packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Egg Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist egg packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the egg packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the egg packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the egg packaging market vendors

Egg Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.07% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.93 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 79% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Mexico, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brodrene Hartmann AS, Cascades Inc., CKF Inc., Europack as, Huhtamaki Oyj, JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd., MAUSER Corporate GmbH, Ovotherm International Handels GmbH, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., and Sonoco Products Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Metal and glass containers market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics:

2.2.5 Marketing and sales:

2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Egg trays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Egg trays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Egg trays - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Egg cartons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Egg cartons - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Egg cartons - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6. Market Segmentation by Raw Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Raw Material - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Raw Material

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Raw Material

6.3 Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Paper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Paper - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Plastic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Plastic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Raw Material

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Raw Material

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Growing need for cost-efficiency

9.1.2 Increased production of eggs

9.1.3 Growing demand from APAC

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Expected increase in the price of paper packaging materials

9.2.2 Increasing popularity of veganism

9.2.3 Increased risk of bird flu

Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Increasing popularity of health and fitness clubs

9.3.2 Increasing popularity of cage-free eggs

9.3.3 Increasing popularity of digital printing in packaging

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Brodrene Hartmann AS

Exhibit 50: Brodrene Hartmann AS - Overview

Exhibit 51: Brodrene Hartmann AS - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Brodrene Hartmann AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: Brodrene Hartmann AS - Segment focus

11.4 Cascades Inc.

Exhibit 54: Cascades Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Cascades Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: Cascades Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Cascades Inc. - Segment focus

11.5 CKF Inc.

Exhibit 58: CKF Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: CKF Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 60: CKF Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Europack as

Exhibit 61: Europack as - Overview

Exhibit 62: Europack as - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Europack as - Key offerings

11.7 Huhtamaki Oyj

Exhibit 64: Huhtamaki Oyj - Overview

Exhibit 65: Huhtamaki Oyj - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Huhtamaki Oyj - Segment focus

11.8 JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 69: JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 70: JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: JIN FU HUA PACKAGING INDUSTRIAL Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 MAUSER Corporate GmbH

Exhibit 72: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 73: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 74: MAUSER Corporate GmbH - Key offerings

11.10 Ovotherm International Handels GmbH

Exhibit 75: Ovotherm International Handels GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 76: Ovotherm International Handels GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 77: Ovotherm International Handels GmbH - Key offerings

11.11 Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Exhibit 78: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Pactiv Evergreen Inc.– Key news

Exhibit 81: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Pactiv Evergreen Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 83: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 86: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 90: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

