Egg Packaging Market Size to Reach Revenues of $3.7 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global egg packaging market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The household spending on eggs has grown consistently since 2010. In addition, the increasing popularity of having eggs in breakfast and several initiatives for healthy and nutritional diets are expected to fuel the demand for egg packaging. In 2019, the majority of egg packaging vendors has adopted paper-based products that will reduce carbon footprint to meet the government regulations in several countries around the world. Majority of growing economies moved into major dip in Q4 2019 and Q2 2020. The productivity across majority of food and egg vendors across the world reduced by 3% during Q1 2020 due to pandemic lock down. Lower prices of polymer resins increased the demand and growth rate of plastic-based egg packaging significantly in 2019. More than 64% of the European consumers prefer recycled paper and cardboard packaging that are better for the environment. On global scale, the egg packaging market is dominated by APAC, Europe , and North America , which held over 70% share of the market in 2019. With growing demand from Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is expected to open opportunities in African and Latin America region for egg packaging vendors.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by material type, product type, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 6 other vendors

Egg Packaging Market – Segmentation

The increasing concern to ban plastic across the globe is expected to bolster the market for paper-based packaging products in the egg industry. Several vendors are actively involved in enhancing product designs with suitable paper materials that are highly attractive to customers.

The demand for egg cartons can be majorly attributed to the growth in demand and sale volume of eggs in retail stores. This is because of increasing concerns from shoppers in supermarkets and grocery stores for an improvised design for handy packaging solutions.

The rapid penetration of modern retail outlets, particularly in APAC and Europe , has fueled the growth of the egg tray packaging market. Fast-changing lifestyles in developing economies are expected to increase on-the-go food consumption habits and easy cooking food products such as eggs and bread in Europe and North America .

Egg Packaging Market by Material Type

Paper

Molded Fiber



Paperboard

Plastic

Polystyrene



PET



PP, PVC, PE



Others

Egg Packaging Market by Product Type

Carton

Tray

Egg Packaging Market – Dynamics

During the period 2015−2019, due to the globally increasing number of irremediable diseases across the world, several food manufacturers have been taking up the important role of stemming the rising burden of nutrition-related diseases. In addition, several medical organizations and councils encouraged and insisted on the consumption of fresh fruits, vegetables, and eggs every day, which can increase the nutrition and immunity to withstand various diseases. Moreover, in 2019, concrete actions taken by these food products producers included global public commitments to address food reformulation, consumer information, responsible marketing, promotion of healthy lifestyles, and public-private partnerships. In 2019, egg farmers and packaging vendors have worked towards increasing the production of eggs globally and it is expected to fuel the demand and innovations in the egg industry during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising Use of Recyclable Materials

Growing Meat-free Diets

Mounting Production of Eggs

Rising Egg Consumption in Processed Food Industry

Egg Packaging Market – Geography

The APAC market is largely volume-driven due to the growing retail landscape along with organized packaging growth. The organized retail and packaging markets are pushing for advanced packaging techniques to provide quality egg packaging solutions that can sustain for a longer duration. Consumers across the globe are extensively demanding eggs in their diet due to their several health and nutritional benefits. Consequently, the growing demand for eggs drives the need for safe packaging solutions for transportation without any significant damages until it reaches the destination. The increasing need for food packaging has been the primary growth factor for the egg packaging market in the APAC region.

Egg Packaging Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Russia



Italy

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia & NZ

& NZ Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Iran



UAE

Prominent Vendors

Hartmann

Huhtamaki

DFM (Dynamic Fibre Moulding) Packaging Solutions

CDL Omni-Pac

Other Prominent Vendors

CKF Inc.

Jin Fu Hua Packaging

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Dispak Ltd.

Ovotherm International Handels GmbH

Pactiv

