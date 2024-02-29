DUBLIN, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egg Powder Market, Size, Global Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global egg powder market is projected to be valued at around US$ 2,236.89 Million by 2030.

Widely used in baking, cooking, and food processing, egg powder eliminates the need for refrigeration, making it a sensible choice for both domestic and business applications. Its prolonged shelf life and clean storage make it a valuable staple in catastrophe relief efforts and for the ones searching for a dependable supply of incredible protein.



Moreover, egg powder, a practical alternative to fresh eggs, boasts extended shelf life, permitting storage without refrigeration - an asset for bakeries, restaurants, and households dealing with egg shortages. It is a dependable protein, nutrition, and mineral supply particularly beneficial in areas with restrained egg access. Its versatility complements baked goods, scrambled eggs, and diverse dishes.

Notably, egg powder contributes critical choline for brain health. This dehydrated form aligns with comfort, nutritional value, and resilience for the duration of storage. It is a treasured culinary component for diverse programs, from everyday cooking to catastrophe relief efforts.

Global Egg Powder Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.83% between 2024 to 2030

Rising disposable earnings drive customers' willingness to buy convenient and nutritious food. This trend fuels a surge in demand for egg powder, valued for its affordability and protein-rich content. The escalating reputation of gluten-free and vegan diets, in addition, boosts its enchantment, as egg powder aligns seamlessly with these dietary choices. Recognized as a naturally gluten-free and vegan factor, it caters to the evolving tastes of people adhering to these lifestyles. The intersection of convenience, nutritional advantages, and alignment with nutritional trends positions egg powder as a sought-after choice in the present-day food market.



Also, modern spray dryers with superior atomization and temperature manipulation yield finer, more soluble egg powder, improved baking performance, and very last product textures. Although costlier, freeze-drying preserves egg proteins, perfect for nutrition bars and toddler formulation. Incorporating functional elements like lipid or carbohydrate encapsulation extends shelf life.

Enzymes and components enhance precise functionalities, addressing whipping potential and allergenicity. Advanced approaches like pre-cooked egg powders and customized particle sizes fit diverse applications. Innovations in active packaging and managed atmosphere storage similarly expand shelf life and enhance safety. These improvements highlight the dynamic and growth-oriented nature of the evolving egg powder market.

Hence, the worth of the Global Egg Powder Market was US$ 1,607.83 Million in 2023.



Besides, egg powder's recognition in the Asia Pacific meets urban needs for convenient, shelf-stable ingredients. With over 4.5 billion residents (60% of the worldwide population), the vicinity propels vast demand for egg products, specifically powder. Further, China and India's rapid urbanization and rising incomes power the need for convenient foods, favoring egg powder and growing prosperity drives this egg powder industry.

An expanding middle class increases disposable earnings, leading to multiplied purchases of packaged meals with egg powder. Adopting Western-style trends, visible in bakery and comfort foods, intensifies reliance on egg powder, contemplated in the popularity of rapid-food chains and Western supermarkets. Key players like Shandong Bright Dairy & Foodstuffs Group, Shandong Ruyi Egg Products Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu Golden Eggs Group dominate the egg powder market in China.



Egg White Powder products dominate the global egg powder market due to their versatile applications and health-conscious consumer preferences

By product types, the global egg powder market is fragmented into Whole Egg Powder, Egg White Powder, and Egg Yolk Powder. Renowned for being fat-free and protein-rich, egg white powder is a sought-after component in the fitness and wellbeing industry. Its use in protein dietary supplements, sports activities nutrition, and nutritional products aligns with the growing demand for purposeful ingredients.

Moreover, egg white powder's role in diverse culinary programs, including baking and cooking, contributes to its tremendous reputation; with purchasers increasingly prioritizing healthful existence, the nutritional profile, comfort, and diverse software of egg white powder position it as a critical player in the thriving worldwide egg powder market.



Food and beverage applications dominate the global egg powder market due to their wide-ranging versatility and compatibility in culinary formulations

By Application, the global egg powder market is categorized into Food & Beverages, Personal Care, and Others. Egg powder's convenience and extended shelf life prove integral in diverse food processing sectors. It is critical in bakery products, confectioneries, pasta, and sauces, enhancing texture, flavor, and dietary content.

In beverage applications, specifically protein shakes and smoothies, egg powder's high protein content caters to the developing need for nutritious and functional drinks. The incidence of ready-to-consume and comfort meals also propels the dominance of food and beverage applications, making egg powder a crucial component in the dynamic and increasing worldwide market.

The market for egg powder is expanding worldwide, with the United States leading the way

By country, the Global Egg Powder Market is broken up into United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Rest of world. The United States egg powder market thrives because of fitness trends, convenience, and innovation. Rising demand for protein-rich supplements and functional food presents growth possibilities.

The US, influenced by health and fitness tendencies, has a giant market for egg powder. Also, the prevalence of lactose intolerance propels its use in protein bars and lactose-free options. Egg powder's convenience and extended shelf life, a boon for busy customers, align with worldwide options. Technological improvements in egg powder processing through US organizations beautify functionality, fostering product improvement and market growth in this dynamic and evolving enterprise.

Competitive Landscape

Ovo Star Union N.V.

Kewpie Egg Corporation

Venky's

Weyco Group Inc.

Ovobel Foods

SKM EGG products

