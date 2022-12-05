Egg processing equipment market: North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The egg processing equipment market size is forecast to grow by USD 95.85 million at a CAGR of 3.32% between 2022 and 2027. North America is forecast to contribute 34% to the growth of the global egg processing equipment market during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The increase in the number of egg processing plants and the rising demand for egg products in preparing bakery snacks, confectioneries, and other foods will facilitate the egg processing equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Egg Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027

Egg processing equipment market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the egg processing equipment market by product (liquid egg products, dried egg products, and frozen egg products), type (pasteurizers, homogenizers, egg breakers and separators, dryers, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global egg processing equipment market.

The liquid egg products segment held the largest share of the market in the base year. Liquid egg products include liquid egg whites, liquid egg yolks, and various blends of egg whites and yolks. These products are increasingly becoming popular among food service establishments. They are used as one of the key ingredients in a variety of food products such as confectioneries, cakes, mayonnaise, desserts, ice cream, puddings, meringues, and others. The increasing use of liquid egg products is driving the need for egg processing equipment among food service establishments to meet hygiene and food-grade standards to reduce the risk of bacterial contamination. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Key factor driving market growth

The reduced risk of contamination is one of the factors driving the egg processing equipment market growth. Shell eggs are susceptible to bacterial contamination, which can affect the functional properties of eggs.

Shell eggs are susceptible to bacterial contamination, which can affect the functional properties of eggs. When consumed, the pathogens in the eggs could cause foodborne diseases and symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and headache.

Hence, it is imperative for food manufacturers to implement preventive methods during the processing of egg products to control contamination. This is increasing the adoption of the pasteurization process by food service establishments to remove pathogens in the eggs. As a result of these factors, the demand for egg processing equipment is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of innovative technologies resulting in higher efficiency and faster production time is one of the key egg processing equipment market trends fueling the market growth. Players in the food service industry are exploring many innovative technologies to improve efficiency and production time. Some players are adopting the shockwave technology in which direct heat is applied to liquid products without the use of a heat transfer surface. The technique results in the reduction of energy and water usage. It also enhances the shelf life of products and produces products with improved flavor and functional properties. Many such innovative technologies adopted by players in the industry will have a positive impact on the growth of the global egg processing equipment market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Buy the Report

What are the Key Data Covered in this Egg Processing Equipment Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the egg processing equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the egg processing equipment market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the egg processing equipment market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of egg processing equipment market vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

