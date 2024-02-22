Egg Processing Equipment Market size to grow by USD 95.85 million from 2022 to 2027, Analyzing growth in liquid egg product segment, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The egg processing equipment market is set to grow by USD 95.85 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 3.32%, according to Technavio's latest research report estimates. The growth by the liquid egg product segment is significant during the forecast period. Liquid egg products are gaining popularity in various food service establishments, encompassing liquid egg whites, liquid egg yolks, and different combinations of both. These versatile products find applications in confectioneries, cakes, mayonnaise, desserts, ice cream, puddings, meringues, and more. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario and the overall environment. View Sample Report

This market is segmented by

  • Product 
    • Liquid Egg Products
    • Dried Egg Products
    • Frozen Egg Products
  • Type 
    • Pasteurizers
    • Homogenizers
    • Egg Breakers And Separators
    • Dryers
    • Others
  • Geography 
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    Middle East And Africa.

Wide range of applications in various industries

Egg products contribute essential functional properties to various culinary applications, encompassing emulsification, foaming, binding, coagulation, and crystallization prevention. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the industry which in turn drives the growth during the forecast period.

  • The influx of innovative technologies resulting in higher efficiency and faster production time is a primary trend. 
  • The shift in consumer preferences toward vegan food products is a major challenge hindering growth. 

Analyst Review

The global sector for Egg Processing Equipment is experiencing significant growth, driven by the escalating demand including liquid, frozen, and dried egg products in the food & beverage industry. As consumers seek convenient options, the industry for ready-to-eat meals incorporating eggs is expanding, necessitating advanced egg processing facilities equipped with egg breakers, fillers, and pasteurizers. The growth is further propelled by the rising consumption of eggs in diverse sectors such as bakery, confectionery, and dairy. With increasing emphasis on efficiency and quality, the demand for cutting-edge egg handling & storage machines is on the rise, shaping the trajectory of the global egg processing revenue. Size and forecasts indicate sustained expansion, particularly in segments catering to pasta, noodles, salad dressings, and soups & sauces.

ToC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Landscape
  3. Sizing
  4. Historic Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Segmentations
  7. Customer Landscape
  8. Geographic Landscape
  9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  10. Vendor Landscape
  11. Vendor Analysis
  12. Appendix

