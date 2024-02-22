Egg Processing Equipment Market size to grow by USD 95.85 million from 2022 to 2027, Analyzing growth in liquid egg product segment, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The egg processing equipment market is set to grow by USD 95.85 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 3.32%, according to Technavio's latest research report estimates. The growth by the liquid egg product segment is significant during the forecast period. Liquid egg products are gaining popularity in various food service establishments, encompassing liquid egg whites, liquid egg yolks, and different combinations of both. These versatile products find applications in confectioneries, cakes, mayonnaise, desserts, ice cream, puddings, meringues, and more. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global scenario and the overall environment. View Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Egg Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027 (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

This market is segmented by

Product

Liquid Egg Products



Dried Egg Products



Frozen Egg Products

Type

Pasteurizers



Homogenizers



Egg Breakers And Separators



Dryers



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa. Receive our sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis, download a sample report.

Wide range of applications in various industries

Egg products contribute essential functional properties to various culinary applications, encompassing emulsification, foaming, binding, coagulation, and crystallization prevention. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the industry which in turn drives the growth during the forecast period.

The influx of innovative technologies resulting in higher efficiency and faster production time is a primary trend.

The shift in consumer preferences toward vegan food products is a major challenge hindering growth.

Analyst Review

The global sector for Egg Processing Equipment is experiencing significant growth, driven by the escalating demand including liquid, frozen, and dried egg products in the food & beverage industry. As consumers seek convenient options, the industry for ready-to-eat meals incorporating eggs is expanding, necessitating advanced egg processing facilities equipped with egg breakers, fillers, and pasteurizers. The growth is further propelled by the rising consumption of eggs in diverse sectors such as bakery, confectionery, and dairy. With increasing emphasis on efficiency and quality, the demand for cutting-edge egg handling & storage machines is on the rise, shaping the trajectory of the global egg processing revenue. Size and forecasts indicate sustained expansion, particularly in segments catering to pasta, noodles, salad dressings, and soups & sauces. download a sample report.

Related Reports:

The industrial food smokers market size is forecast to increase by USD 36.49 million at a CAGR of 2.53% between 2023 and 2028.

The swaging machines market size is forecast to increase by USD 1.24 billion, at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2028.

ToC:

Executive Summary Landscape Sizing Historic Size Five Forces Analysis Segmentations Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential sectors and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio