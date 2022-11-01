Egg Protein Market to Grow by USD 7.95 Bn, Health Benefits Of Egg Protein to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key factors driving the global egg protein industry growth is the health benefits of egg protein. Egg protein is a protein powder that is equally affordable, effective, and tasty. The market for dietary supplement products is growing owing to rising consumer interest in leading a healthy and active lifestyle and focusing on preventative healthcare. Thus, rising consumer expenditure on nutritional supplements and increasing production and consumption of dietary supplements will propel market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Egg Protein Market 2022-2026

The egg protein market size is expected to grow by USD 7.95 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Egg Protein Market 2022-2026: Scope

The egg protein market report covers the following areas:

Egg Protein Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Egg Protein Market, including Designer Wellness Inc., EUROVO Srl, Farm Pride Foods Ltd., GF Ovodry Spa, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., IGRECA, Interovo Egg Group BV, Jiangsu Kangde Eggs Co. Ltd., Kewpie Corp., Lodewijckx NV, Merck KGaA, NOW Health Group Inc., Rembrandt Foods, Rose Acre Farms, Symrise AG, Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., Ukrlandfarming PLC, Van Beek Group BV, VH Group, and Wulro Food Group BV.

Egg Protein Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Whole Egg Protein



Egg Yolk Protein



Egg White Protein

The egg protein market share growth by the whole egg protein segment will be significant during the forecast period. Egg protein powder can be used in place of eggs in baking recipes on a gram-for-gram basis, or 1/4 cup of egg protein powder can be used in place of one entire egg. Whole egg protein is considered complete since it contains all essential amino acids in sufficient amounts to suit the body's needs, and it is similar to whey and other animal-based proteins in this regard. These advantages will boost whole egg protein consumption and, as a result, market growth in the forecast years.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for egg protein in APAC. The increase in consumers' awareness about the benefits of leading healthy and active lifestyles, eating well, and exercising regularly will facilitate the egg protein market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Egg Protein Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist egg protein market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the egg protein market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the egg protein market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of egg protein market vendors

Egg Protein Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.19 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Designer Wellness Inc., EUROVO Srl, Farm Pride Foods Ltd., GF Ovodry Spa, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., IGRECA, Interovo Egg Group BV, Jiangsu Kangde Eggs Co. Ltd., Kewpie Corp., Lodewijckx NV, Merck KGaA, NOW Health Group Inc., Rembrandt Foods, Rose Acre Farms, Symrise AG, Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd., Ukrlandfarming PLC, Van Beek Group BV, VH Group, and Wulro Food Group BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Whole egg protein - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Egg yolk protein - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Egg white protein - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

10.4 IGRECA

10.5 Interovo Egg Group BV

10.6 Kewpie Corp.

10.7 Merck KGaA

10.8 NOW Health Group Inc.

10.9 Rembrandt Foods

10.10 Rose Acre Farms

10.11 Van Beek Group BV

10.12 Wulro Food Group BV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

