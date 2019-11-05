EGG, The Human-Centered AI Conference by Dataiku, Coming to San Francisco on November 20

The event explores the ways humans embrace data science, machine learning, and AI, and brings together top Bay Area companies, academic institutions, and not-for-profits to discuss the future and the intersections of humans and technology. Over the last few years, the EGG event series has emerged as one of the preeminent events for the data science community, bringing together a powerful mix of technologists, data scientists, academics, and business leaders. Since its inception, EGG has expanded with yearly events in Paris, New York, London, Stuttgart, and Amsterdam.

At EGG SF, experts from brands such as McAfee, Uber, Square, and other world-renowned organizations will share their stories of how they are building human-centered AI systems and will debate their outlook on building AI that advances human progress through engaging panels and fireside chats. The keynote will be delivered by Nicholas Thompson, the editor-in-chief of WIRED, who has a unique perspective on the disruptive nature of AI. In his speech, he will explore the positive impact data science and AI can have on humankind, culture, and society.

"The AI revolution is here, and now that we're in it, we're seeing unexpected technology disruptions that are shaking society ̶ and not always for the better," said Nicholas Thompson, editor-in-chief of WIRED. "However, despite the 'fake news' and algorithmic echo chambers, I'm looking forward to presenting at EGG SF about the positive outcomes these technology tools can have. Data science and artificial intelligence can solve our greatest challenges and make the world a better place if we keep the AI revolution human."

"Dataiku has been ahead of the curve when it comes to the importance of keeping humanity at the center of AI innovation. The vision behind our EGG conferences is to have people get out from behind their desks and interact in person, forge meaningful relationships and brainstorm on the most pressing data science topics of the day. Part of our collective task as a global technology community is to ensure we build systems and companies that break down barriers and EGG helps make that happen," said Florian Douetteau, CEO of Dataiku.

EGG SF is an intimate conference with an attendee cap at 250. Attendees will experience the applications of human-centered AI firsthand from Dataiku, guest speakers, and have the opportunity to engage with technology partners to discuss the latest in AI technology and solutions. In addition, Dataiku will donate all ticket sales to SF-based, tech nonprofit accelerator Fast Forward who is using AI to tackle social, health and environmental challenges. Sponsors of this year's EGG San Francisco include Microsoft, Epsilon, PWC, Teradata and AWS.

CONFERENCE DETAILS:

WHAT: EGG SF

WHEN: November 20, 2019 at 8:00 am – 5:30 pm PST

WHERE: SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St., San Francisco, CA 94102

REGISTER: https://sf.egg.dataiku.com/home

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the centralized data platform that democratizes the use of data science, machine learning, and AI in the enterprise. With Dataiku, businesses are uniquely empowered to move along their data journey from data preparation to analytics at scale to Enterprise AI. By providing a common ground for data experts and explorers, a repository of best practices, shortcuts to machine learning and AI deployment/management, and a centralized, controlled environment, Dataiku is the catalyst for data-powered companies.

