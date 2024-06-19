Egg Tray Market size is set to grow by USD 3.29 billion from 2024-2028, increased production of eggs to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global egg tray market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.29 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.53% during the forecast period. Increased production of eggs is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of digital printing and aesthetically appealing packaging. However, health hazards in egg industry poses a challenge. Key market players include Al Ghadeer Group, Brodrene Hartmann AS, BWAY Corp., Cascades Inc., CDL SAS, D and W Fine Pack, DFM Packaging Solutions, Dispak Ltd., Europak s.r.o., GI OVO BV, Huhtamaki Oyj, KSP Fibre Products Pvt. Ltd., Maspack Ltd., Ovotherm International Handels GmbH, Pacific Pulp Molding Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Primapack, S.K. Agro Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Tekni Plex Inc., and Teo Seng Capital Berhad.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global egg tray market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Material (Plastic and Paper), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Al Ghadeer Group, Brodrene Hartmann AS, BWAY Corp., Cascades Inc., CDL SAS, D and W Fine Pack, DFM Packaging Solutions, Dispak Ltd., Europak s.r.o., GI OVO BV, Huhtamaki Oyj, KSP Fibre Products Pvt. Ltd., Maspack Ltd., Ovotherm International Handels GmbH, Pacific Pulp Molding Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Primapack, S.K. Agro Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Tekni Plex Inc., and Teo Seng Capital Berhad

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The egg tray market prioritizes marketing, tracking, and labeling for effective inventory management and consumer information. Digital printing, a cost-effective and customizable solution, is essential for clear and weather-resistant prints. Continuous inkjet printing, laser marking systems, thermal inkjet printing, and thermal transfer overprinting are common digital printing techniques. Aesthetic appeal is crucial, with consumers preferring visually appealing packaging, driving revenue growth in the industry. Innovative shapes and customized solutions enhance the physical appeal of egg trays.

The egg tray market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for convenient and hygienic egg storage solutions. Customized packaging, such as plastic and cardboard trays, is gaining popularity. These trays are lightweight, easy to transport, and maintain the freshness of eggs. Additionally, the use of biodegradable materials is a trending development in the market. Technology plays a crucial role, with cartons featuring perforations that allow eggs to breathe and absorb moisture. Furthermore, the implementation of child-safe packaging is a key consideration for manufacturers. Overall, the egg tray market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by consumer preferences and technological advancements.

Market Challenges

Avian influenza, or bird flu, poses a significant challenge to the global egg tray market. This disease, which primarily affects poultry, increases in risk during bird migration. Since 2015, over 40 million birds have been lost to bird flu, with countries like China , Cambodia , Lao PDR, and Vietnam still experiencing outbreaks. When bird flu strikes, culling becomes necessary to prevent virus spread, leading to reduced egg production. This results in losses for packaging companies due to decreased egg production. The rapid spread of infections among chickens in confined spaces limits the growth of the egg tray market.

, , Lao PDR, and still experiencing outbreaks. When bird flu strikes, culling becomes necessary to prevent virus spread, leading to reduced egg production. This results in losses for packaging companies due to decreased egg production. The rapid spread of infections among chickens in confined spaces limits the growth of the egg tray market. The egg tray market faces several challenges. Production costs are a significant concern due to the need for durable and sanitary materials. The use of plastic trays has been common, but sustainability concerns are growing. Therefore, egg producers and consumers are looking for alternative materials like paper or biodegradable plastics. Another challenge is ensuring the trays can withstand the weight and shape of eggs without crushing them. Additionally, logistics and transportation can be complex due to the fragile nature of eggs. Producers must find efficient and cost-effective ways to distribute their products. Lastly, consumer preferences for free-range or organic eggs add complexity to the market, requiring specialized trays to meet their needs.

Segment Overview

This egg tray market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Material 2.1 Plastic

2.2 Paper Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Offline- The egg tray market experiences consistent demand due to its essential role in the food industry. Supermarkets and retailers prioritize egg trays for their freshness preserving properties. Egg farmers rely on these trays for efficient transportation and storage. Annual sales remain stable, driven by the daily need for eggs in households and businesses.

Research Analysis

The Egg Tray Market encompasses various packaging solutions for poultry farms, with disposable egg trays being a popular choice. These trays are manufactured using diverse raw materials, including paper pulp and moulded fiber. The physical properties of these trays, such as durability, smooth finish, and lightweight nature, make them ideal for transportation. Moreover, egg trays are available in various forms, such as paper egg trays and plastic trays. Paper egg trays, made from recycled paper or cardboard, offer excellent barrier properties against air permeability and hygroscopic ability, ensuring the freshness and quality of nutritious food. Moulded fiber packaging, a sustainable alternative to plastic, is also gaining traction in the market due to health awareness and modernization trends. Poultry businesses worldwide are increasingly focusing on the use of these egg trays to maintain the hygiene and safety of their products during transportation. The market for egg trays is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Market Research Overview

The egg tray market encompasses a wide range of products designed to transport and store eggs safely and efficiently. These trays come in various materials such as plastic, cardboard, and stainless steel, catering to diverse consumer preferences and industrial applications. The market is driven by factors like increasing egg consumption, growing demand for convenience, and the need for food safety and hygiene. Egg trays are used in both residential and commercial settings, including supermarkets, restaurants, and food processing industries. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising trend of organic and free-range eggs, which require specialized packaging to maintain their quality. Additionally, the market is witnessing innovation in design and functionality, with trays offering features like egg sorting and easy stacking, making them a preferred choice for consumers and businesses alike.

