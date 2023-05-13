Egg Tray Market size to grow by USD 2,923.83 million from 2022 to 2027, Increased production of eggs to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global egg tray market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,923.83 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 60% of the global market growth. The region dominates the market owing to the increasing presence of well-established multinational players along with the presence of local vendors, a rise in product extensions in terms of innovation in technology and production, and rising demand for the protein diet. This creates a positive impact on the consumption of eggs which in turn increases the demand for egg trays in this region during the forecast period. Moreover, APAC accounts for more than 60% of the world population that is between the age of 15-24 years, who consume protein-rich eggs as a major part of their daily diet. Hence, such factors drive the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Egg Tray Market 2023-2027

Egg Tray Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), material (plastic and paper), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This channel comprises specialty stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, clubhouse stores; and department stores. Moreover, an increase in the number of stores and business expansions by vendors has fueled the demand for egg trays during the forecast period. Consumers can choose from a wide range of products in retail stores based on parameters such as price and quality and the stores are convenient for individuals who prefer the traditional way of shopping. Additionally, vendors focus on the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales through offline distribution channels while promoting their digital experience. Hence, such strategies will help vendors increase their market share and expand their consumer base during the forecast period, which is expected to drive the offline segment during the forecast period.

Egg Tray Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased production of eggs is a major driving factor for the market growth.

The primary factors boosting the global demand for egg trays include the high consumption of eggs, increasing population, increasing purchasing power, and wider acceptance of eggs.

It is also observed that with rising income, the demand for a greater variety of food also increases, which leads to increased demand for a higher value and good-quality food such as meat, eggs, and milk when compared with food of plant origin.

Hence, the growing demand for eggs is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Rising awareness among consumers is an emerging trend in the egg tray market.

Consumers, especially in developed countries, are more careful about the selection of their food items and in the case of eggs, consumers look for factors like nutritional content, type of egg, country of origin, and raw material used in packaging.

Owing to increasing environmental awareness, consumers demand environment-friendly packaging materials.

This concern is not limited to egg quality and packaging material but extends to how the animals are treated during egg production and how the farmers are compensated.

Thus, factors like these fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Health hazards in the egg industry are major challenges for the egg tray market growth.

Certain diseases including avian influenza (chicken flu) can impact egg production. Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, refers to influenza that affects birds, especially poultry.

Since birds migrate from place to place around the globe, the risk of bird flu increases.

And ever since 2015, more than 40 million birds have succumbed to bird flu.

Furthermore, the spread of infections results in losses for packaging companies due to less production of eggs.

Hence, such factors are expected to limit the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Egg Tray Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the egg tray market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the egg tray market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the egg tray market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the egg tray market vendors

Egg Tray Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,923.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.95 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Al Ghadeer Group, Brodrene Hartmann AS, BWAY Corp., Cascades Inc., CDL SAS, D and W Fine Pack, DFM Packaging Solutions, Dispak Ltd., Europak s.r.o., GI OVO BV, Huhtamaki Oyj, KSP Fibre Products Pvt. Ltd., Maspack Ltd., Ovotherm International Handels GmbH, Pacific Pulp Molding Inc., Pactiv Evergreen Inc, Primapack, S.K. Agro Foodtech Pvt. Ltd., Tekni Plex Inc., and Teo Seng Capital Berhad Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

