Egg Tuck to Bring Its Signature Soft-Scrambled Egg Sandwiches to San Diego's Little Italy

First San Diego restaurant marks another step in the fast-growing breakfast concept's expansion into major U.S. metropolitan markets

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egg Tuck, the fast-casual breakfast concept that has built a following around its signature soft-scrambled egg sandwiches and burritos, is bringing its distinctive take on breakfast to San Diego. The brand is projected to open its first San Diego restaurant in Little Italy in late August 2026 at 1331 Columbia St., Suite 102.

The San Diego opening continues an expansion that has taken Egg Tuck well beyond its Los Angeles roots. What began as a pop-up concept has grown to 16 locations across Southern California, Illinois and Texas, including restaurants in some of the country's largest and best-known metropolitan markets. The Little Italy restaurant represents the next step in introducing Egg Tuck to new guests while building on the urban markets where the concept has already found an audience.

"Egg Tuck has a very simple idea at its core: take something as familiar as the breakfast egg and make it the reason you came," said John Shin, Marketing and Operating Manager at Egg Tuck. "We've seen the concept connect with guests well beyond Los Angeles, and San Diego feels like a natural next market for us. Little Italy has the energy, food culture and mix of residents and visitors that make it an exciting place to introduce Egg Tuck."

At Egg Tuck, the egg isn't a supporting ingredient; it is the star! The brand uses a distinctive cooking technique to create exceptionally soft, silky scrambled eggs, then tucks them into pillowy brioche sandwiches layered with fresh chives, house sriracha aioli, and Egg Tuck's signature egg sauce. Guests can keep it simple with the Classic Egg or build on that foundation with combinations such as smoky bacon and melted cheddar, fresh avocado, or Egg Tuck's Royal lineup featuring Korean beef patties, egg, cheese, grilled onions and pickles.

The same indulgent approach carries into Egg Tuck's breakfast burritos, where its soft scrambled eggs are paired with crispy tater tots and house sriracha aioli, with options that add Korean beef, cheddar and grilled onions. For vegan guests, Egg Tuck also offers a Just Burrito, made with Just Egg, vegan sriracha aioli and crispy tater tots, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Together with sides, coffee and specialty beverages, the focused menu takes familiar breakfast flavors and delivers them in a format that is portable, distinctive and unmistakably Egg Tuck.

That focused approach has allowed Egg Tuck to stand apart in a crowded breakfast category. Rather than offering an expansive traditional breakfast menu, the concept builds around a signature product and preparation that guests can immediately recognize. Its visually distinctive sandwiches and burritos have helped attract attention on social media, but the brand's growth from Southern California into markets such as Chicago and Texas reflects an appeal that extends beyond the screen.

The San Diego restaurant will be owned and operated by franchisee Ryan Son, with Woojung Noh serving as Operator of the new location, continuing Egg Tuck's strategy of growing with local operators who can introduce the brand to new communities while maintaining the food and experience that distinguish the concept.

"Little Italy immediately felt like the right place for Egg Tuck," said Ryan Son, Egg Tuck's largest franchisee, with locations across Los Angeles and Chicago. "After opening Egg Tuck locations from Koreatown to Chicago's Michigan Avenue, I've learned what makes a neighborhood right for this brand — and Little Italy has it. This is a community that actively seeks out great food, and we're ready to earn a place in people's mornings here."

Following a soft opening, Egg Tuck will celebrate its San Diego grand opening with a special four-hour promotion. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on grand-opening day, Egg Tuck sandwiches and burritos, excluding Royals, will be available for $4 each. The grand-opening date and additional details will be announced through Egg Tuck's Instagram, TikTok and Facebook channels.

The new Egg Tuck will be located at 1331 Columbia St., Suite 102, San Diego, CA 92101. For more information, visit www.eggtuck.com or follow @eggtuck on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Egg Tuck

Egg Tuck is a fast-casual breakfast concept built around one of the world's most familiar foods and a decidedly different way of serving it. Known for its signature soft-scrambled eggs tucked into brioche sandwiches and breakfast burritos, Egg Tuck combines distinctive food, quick service and an energetic guest experience designed to elevate the everyday breakfast occasion. From its roots in Los Angeles, Egg Tuck has expanded to 16 restaurants across Southern California, Illinois and Texas as it continues to introduce the concept to new markets across the country. Egg Tuck is part of The WaBa Restaurant Group, which also includes WaBa Grill. For more information, visit www.eggtuck.com or follow @eggtuck on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Media Contact:

John Shin

Marketing & Operating Manager, Egg Tuck

[email protected]

SOURCE WaBa Grill