WaBa Grill Accelerates Growth Through Menu, Beverage, and Value Innovation as Brand Nears 10% Same-Store Sales Growth in 2026

Expanding awareness, stronger unit volumes, and a robust innovation pipeline position the nearly 200-unit brand for its next phase of growth

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaBa Grill, the LA-original better-for-you rice bowl brand, is accelerating growth in 2026 through a disciplined combination of menu innovation, beverage platform expansion, value-forward promotions, and rising consumer demand for high-quality meals that deliver on both flavor and affordability.

Happy Hour deals at WaBa Grill: 5-piece dumplings and a premium WaBeverage like Thai Tea.

With nearly 200 restaurants and average unit volumes on pace to exceed $1 million, WaBa Grill is increasingly converting the foundational strengths that have long differentiated the brand into broader market momentum. Through early 2026, the brand is approaching 10% same-store sales growth versus the prior year, reflecting the combined impact of compelling innovation, stronger brand awareness, and a value proposition that continues to resonate in a highly competitive restaurant environment.

"At a time when consumers are more selective than ever about where they spend their dining dollars, WaBa Grill is performing exceptionally well because our brand has always been built around quality, flavor, speed, and unmistakable value," said Andrew Kim, CEO of WaBa Grill. "What we are seeing now is the power of that formula being amplified by growing awareness, increasing scale, and innovation that is connecting with guests in a meaningful way."

While menu and promotional innovation have helped fuel recent momentum, WaBa Grill believes its outperformance reflects something deeper. As consumers become more value-conscious and more discerning about the quality of their dining choices, the brand's core positioning around freshly grilled proteins, better-for-you options, bold flavors, speed, affordability, and an elevated guest experience is proving increasingly relevant.

The year began with the successful launch of WaBa's Chicken & Shrimp Bowl, a new dual-protein offering that combines two of the brand's most popular proteins into a premium yet accessible menu item. Building on the success of WaBa's fan-favorite Chicken & Steak Bowl, the new offering exceeded expectations and reinforced demand for protein-forward menu innovation that enhances both perceived value and guest satisfaction.

WaBa Grill then introduced Chili Crisp Dumplings, a bold twist on its already popular pork and veggie dumplings. Featuring dumplings tossed in chili oil and chili flakes and lightly charred before serving, the offering quickly became a guest favorite and outperformed even the brand's most optimistic expectations.

"WaBa Grill enters 2026 with strong operational momentum, disciplined execution, and clear growth visibility," said Afshin Compani, President and COO of WaBa Grill. "We are seeing strength across dayparts, continued improvement in unit economics, and strong engagement with new menu innovation. The brand is performing well across the metrics that matter most for long-term growth, and our early-year momentum reinforces both the durability of the concept and the strength of the franchise system."

A major component of WaBa Grill's innovation strategy has also centered around WaBeverages, the brand's proprietary line of craft beverages. Introduced last year, the platform has helped unlock new guest occasions, increase pairing behavior, and further differentiate the brand within the fast-casual segment.

WaBa Grill paired the launch of WaBeverages with the introduction of Happy Hours, a midday-to-close value platform that allows guests to pair dumplings with their favorite WaBeverage. The promotion performed so well that WaBa Grill has made Happy Hours a permanent part of the business and plans to expand the platform later this year with additional pairings and an extended promotional window.

This week, WaBa Grill added its newest beverage, the Strawberry Watermelon Energy Refresher, a fresh-tasting beverage infused with green coffee extract that the brand believes has the potential to become its most popular WaBeverage to date.

"WaBa Grill has always punched above its weight creatively, even when our marketing resources were smaller than those of much larger competitors," said Mark Finnegan, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President of WaBa Grill. "What is changing now is that our scale, volume, and growing awareness are allowing us to put more support behind innovation that was already working. When you combine that with a concept that naturally overdelivers on value, quality, and craveability, it creates a very powerful formula."

Looking ahead, WaBa Grill's innovation pipeline remains robust.

In May, the brand will build on its success found on the ezCater platform with the launch of WaBa Grill's first-party catering program, featuring digital ordering and a broader range of offerings designed to expand catering occasions beyond traditional office lunches.

To kick off summer and celebrate the season's biggest global sporting event, WaBa Grill will introduce Penalty Punch, a limited-time WaBeverage featuring popping boba "soccer balls," alongside special Value Bowl Combos designed to pair fun, flavor, and affordability. The Yellow Card Combo will feature a Mini Chicken or Tofu Bowl, dumplings, and a Penalty Punch, while the Red Card Combo will feature a Mini Sweet & Spicy Chicken Bowl, Chili Crisp Dumplings, and a Penalty Punch.

Later this summer, WaBa Grill will also bring back its popular Kids Eat Free promotion and further expand its successful Happy Hours platform with new pairing options and an additional hour.

As the second half of the year begins, the brand will turn its attention to the most important milestone in its history since first opening its doors: WaBa Grill's 20th anniversary. While much of that celebration will remain under wraps for now, the brand plans to mark the occasion with a series of fun, value-driven offerings and guest-focused activations that will extend through the remainder of the year.

Together, these initiatives reflect a brand that is not simply adding products or promotions, but building a more scalable, differentiated, and economically attractive growth platform. As WaBa Grill approaches 200 restaurants and continues to strengthen unit volumes, the brand believes it is entering a new chapter in which operational discipline, thoughtful innovation, and increased marketing support are combining to unlock meaningful long-term upside.

About WaBa Grill

Founded in Los Angeles, WaBa Grill is a fast-casual restaurant brand known for freshly grilled proteins, better-for-you bowls and plates, and bold sauces that deliver big flavor without compromise. With a menu centered on simple, satisfying combinations of protein, vegetables, and rice, WaBa Grill is committed to making wholesome eating accessible, affordable, and fast. Nearly twenty years later, the mission remains the same and the brand continues to grow.

Media Contact:

Leslie Liberatore

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SOURCE WaBa Grill