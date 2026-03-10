WaBa Grill Reports +7.1% Same-Store Sales Growth in 2025 as Brand Enters 20th Anniversary Year With Strong 2026 Momentum

Better-for-you rice bowl brand trending nearly 10% ahead of prior-year system sales and targeting $200M systemwide sales, 200 locations and $1M AUV for 2026

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WaBa Grill, the LA-original better-for-you rice bowl brand, closed 2025 with strong systemwide performance and has entered 2026 with accelerating momentum, positioning the company to reach major milestone goals during its 20th anniversary year.

In 2025, WaBa Grill delivered +7.1% same-store sales growth, driven evenly by transactions and check, reflecting balanced and sustainable performance across the system. Total systemwide sales increased 7.5% to just under $185 million, and the brand finished the year with 195 locations.

WaBa Bowl and Sauce WaBa Taco Trio

The momentum has continued into 2026. Through early March, systemwide sales are trending nearly 10% ahead of the prior year, with same-store sales growth in the high single digits driven by gains in both transactions and check. Strength across all dayparts, continued menu innovation, and strong guest engagement have positioned the brand for another year of meaningful expansion.

"Our performance in 2025 reflects the strength of the WaBa Grill model and the consistency of our execution across the system," said Andrew Kim, CEO of WaBa Grill. "We saw balanced growth between transactions and check, continued guest loyalty, and strong franchise performance. Just as encouraging is the way 2026 has begun. Through the early weeks of the year we are seeing strong systemwide momentum driven by both increasing guest traffic and continued pricing strength. As we enter our 20th year, we are confident in the trajectory of the brand and excited about what lies ahead."

WaBa Grill's 2026 milestone goals include surpassing $200 million in systemwide sales, opening its 200th location, and crossing $1 million in average unit volume as the brand celebrates its 20th anniversary later this year. Together, these milestones reflect the continued strengthening of unit-level economics and the brand's growing consumer relevance.

The brand's early-year momentum has been supported by successful menu innovation, including the launch of WaBa's Chicken & Shrimp Bowl, a new protein pairing that quickly gained guest adoption, and the February introduction of Chili Crisp Dumplings, a bold twist on the brand's fan-favorite dumplings that has exceeded early test performance.

"WaBa Grill enters 2026 with strong operational momentum, disciplined execution, and clear growth visibility," said Afshin Compani, President and COO of WaBa Grill. "The brand is performing well across the metrics that matter most for long-term growth. We are seeing strength across dayparts, continued improvement in unit economics, and strong engagement with new menu innovation. Our early-year results have been supported by growth in both transactions and check, with our two-year same-store sales stack approaching 20%. At the same time, our unit expansion continues with recent openings in key growth markets, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Fresno. As we approach our 20th anniversary, we believe the brand is well-positioned for continued expansion and long-term value creation."

Looking ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and innovation-driven years in WaBa Grill's history. The brand plans to expand its successful WaBeverage platform and Happy Hours daypart strategy, launch first-party catering, and introduce a new core menu architecture. The initiative represents the most extensively tested menu evolution in the company's history and is designed to simplify the guest experience, strengthen unit economics, and unlock the brand's next phase of growth.

Together, these initiatives are expected to enhance guest frequency, increase daypart utilization, and further position WaBa Grill as a differentiated leader in the fast-casual rice bowl category as the brand enters its third decade of growth.

WaBa Grill's continued expansion reflects its evolution from a Southern California favorite into a leading fast-casual brand known for freshly grilled proteins, better-for-you offerings, and bold flavors delivered with speed, value, and consistency.

About WaBa Grill

Founded in Los Angeles, WaBa Grill is a fast-casual restaurant brand known for freshly grilled proteins, better-for-you bowls and plates, and bold sauces that deliver big flavor without compromise. With a menu centered on simple, satisfying combinations of protein, vegetables, and rice, WaBa Grill is committed to making wholesome eating accessible, affordable, and fast. Nearly twenty years later, the mission remains the same and the brand continues to grow.

Media Contact:

Leslie Liberatore

415-699-2524

[email protected]

SOURCE WaBa Grill