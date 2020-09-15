EGGER Launches First Collection Designed for North America

LEXINGTON, N.C., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first EGGER Decorative Collection designed specifically for the North American market launches October 1, offering a full range of matching decorative surface options. Architects, designers, fabricators and distributors will discover the power of more: more possibilities, more inspiration, more services and more accessibility—thanks to the new collection app.

"In North America, we're thrilled to be launching a collection that is thoughtfully designed to represent the wants and needs of this market," said Michaela Gimpl, Decor Management Expert at EGGER. "With this collection, customers can be confident they will find the perfect decors for their projects, with the quality and innovation our customers have come to expect from EGGER products."





The collection delivers a comprehensive range of authentic woodgrain and material reproductions, alongside solid colors, in finishes ranging from trendy ultra matte to upscale, mirror-like gloss, to embossed-in-register (EIR) textures that offer the authentic character of real wood. The most successful decors of the previous global collection continue to be available, supplemented with new trends from Europe and designs developed specially for the North American market.

Decors are available across a full product suite, including thermally fused laminates (TFL), laminates and edge banding (with more than 125 matching, accent and end grain variants). The collection also includes laminates with a colored core for seamless finishes and painting grade TFL and edge banding for maximum creative latitude.

EGGER's Feelwood and PerfectSense ranges are premium highlights of the collection, delivering striking, upscale looks for any project. Feelwood creates the stunning look and feel of real wood with deep textures, in a versatile surface material that is an excellent alternative to solid wood or veneers—with greater durability and lower cost. PerfectSense lacquered boards offer visually striking matte and gloss surfaces, with durability and resistance to scratches and abrasions.

To better serve the needs of architects, designers and fabricators working to meet project deadlines and deliver the high-quality, trend-oriented furniture and interior design looks their customers demand, EGGER is launching the first EGGER Decorative Collection App. Working hand-in-hand with traditional sample books and brochures, the App offers the best of the collection at your fingertips.

"With our first EGGER Decorative Collection for the North American market and complementary app, architects, designers and fabricators are poised to seize opportunities and bring their ideas to life," said Lisa Thornton, Head of Marketing for North America at EGGER. "Our aim is to provide the best possible package of products and services for the design and implementation of trend-oriented furniture and interior design."

About EGGER

Founded in 1961 in St. Johann in Tyrol, Austria, EGGER Group is a more than $3 billion privately-held, family-owned company comprised of more than 10,100 associates. With 20 production plants worldwide, EGGER is a global leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials for furniture, interior design, flooring and building products industries. The company's extensive and value-added product range, including laminates, raw particleboard, thermally fused laminate (TFL), Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF), edge banding, MDF moulding and laminate flooring, are found in countless private and public spaces worldwide. Learn more at www.egger.com.

About EGGER North America

EGGER's Lexington facility is the company's first manufacturing plant in North America. Development and construction of the three-phase project began in 2018. The first phase, a state-of-the-art particleboard manufacturing plant with lamination capacities, reached a key milestone in September 2020 with the start of production. The project involves an investment of approximately $700 million and will create an estimated 770 direct jobs.

