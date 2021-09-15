EGGER's Decor Match System Delivers a Flawless Look

Matching TFL, Laminates and Edge Banding Offer Comprehensive One-Stop Solution for Design Projects

LEXINGTON, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EGGER Wood Products' Decor Match System makes life easier for architects, designers and fabricators by offering a comprehensive one-stop solution for decorative surfaces. EGGER offers all its decors across an integrated range of surfaces, with a complete matching line of thermally fused laminate (TFL), laminates and edge banding. All the matching decors and wood-based solutions found in the EGGER Decorative Collection are manufactured by EGGER, which guarantees an ideal match in surface color and texture, allowing designers to carry the same finish from cabinets to countertops and more.

"Having our full range of decorative surface products available from a single manufacturer or supplier simplifies material selection for architects, designers and fabricators," said Lisa Thornton, Head of Marketing for North America. "Our products work together to deliver the best possible results for our customers and their customers."

The Decor Match System adds more authenticity to EGGER's Feelwood TFL surfaces and laminates, thanks to end grain edge banding. Feelwood's deeply textured embossed-in-register (EIR) surfaces, which perfectly align the decor texture to the pattern, create wood reproductions nearly indistinguishable from real wood. End grain edge banding completes the look, depicting the annular rings of a tree trunk cut across its length, creating the look of solid wood when paired with longitudinal edge banding.

Rounding out the Decor Match System are complementary 3D foils and mouldings, available from select partner suppliers for the fabrication of five-piece cabinet doors.

About EGGER

Founded in 1961 in St. Johann in Tyrol, Austria, EGGER GROUP is a more than $3.6 billion privately-held, family-owned company that employs more than 10,400 associates. EGGER is a global leader in the manufacturing of wood-based materials for the furniture and interior design, flooring and building products industries. The company's extensive, value-added product range includes thermally fused laminate (TFL), laminates, edge banding, raw particleboard, medium density fiberboard (MDF), MDF Mouldings and laminate flooring. With 20 production plants worldwide, EGGER Wood Products LLC is the company's first production facility in North America. The state-of-the-art particleboard manufacturing plant, with TFL laminations capacities, started production in September 2020. The total investment of the project, once completed, will be approximately $700 million and will create an estimated 770 direct jobs.

