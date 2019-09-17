Eggland's Best and Country Music Star Martina McBride Team Up to Bring the Joy of Music and Food to Fans This Holiday Season

While McBride is best known for her successful country music career, fans of the songstress know she has a true passion for cooking for her family at home. So much so, that in 2014 she released her first cookbook, "Around the Table," featuring some of her most delicious homestyle recipes. More recently in 2018, she came out with her second cookbook, "Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life," featuring more than 100 simple and satisfying recipes with fresh, seasonal ingredients and downhome flavor.

"My husband and three daughters mean everything to me and that's why I only use Eggland's Best Eggs in my family meals," said McBride. "Only Eggland's Best has more vitamins, less saturated fat–and amazing, farm-fresh taste. Plus, EB offers a ton of varieties like cage-free, organic, and even hard cooked. Now that is music to my ears!"

From September 30 to October 6, fans can enter the Martina McBride's Joy of Christmas Sweepstakes presented by Eggland's Best for a chance to win a trip to Philadelphia with a guest to attend Martina's Joy of Christmas show on December 13. The winner and guest will also receive the ultimate VIP backstage experience – a meet and greet with Martina and a unique taste of her homemade creations using Eggland's Best eggs.

"Eggland's Best is honored to have the opportunity to work with the extremely talented Martina McBride," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "We look forward to the launch of this sweepstakes, which will give fans of both EB and Martina the chance to win an unforgettable experience!"

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

Martina McBride's Joy of Christmas Sweepstakes, Presented by Eggland's Best will run from September 30 through October 6 on the popular, nationally-syndicated country radio shows CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan, CMT Radio Live with Cody Alan, and The Crook & Chase Countdown. Once the sweepstakes has begun, listeners can enter for the chance to win by visiting www.CMTCody.com or www.CrookandChase.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Martina McBride

Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 18 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. Last year, Martina released a new Christmas album, It's The Holiday Season, that features her favorite Christmas standards, all with the backing of a symphony. Martina is set to hit the road again this holiday season for her 9th Annual "The Joy of Christmas Tour," which has become a treasured holiday tradition for both McBride and her fans.

Martina McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist. Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records. Nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards. Martina was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and Music Business Association's prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence. Martina has released two books – the first, Around the Table, a full-color illustrated collection of her favorite recipes, hosting tips, practical menu planning advice, and themed décor inspiration. She released her second book, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, in October 2018. Most recently, Martina was honored with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors event for her impactful contributions to country music.

