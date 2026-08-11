Eggland's Best and Little League® Announce Winners of Third Annual Pin Design Contest Spotlighting the Little League Challenger Division®

Winning designs to be transformed into official trading pins and distributed during the 2026 Little League Challenger Division® Exhibition Game at the World Series in Williamsport, PA

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best, in collaboration with Little League® International, today announced the winners of the Third Annual Pin Design Contest. Congratulations to the winning players, Ollie and Spencer from the Berwyn-Paoli Area Little League (Berwyn, Pa.) and Frankie from the East County Little League (Oakley, Calif.), whose original designs celebrate the camaraderie, passion and resilience that define the Little League Challenger Division.

2026 Challenger Pin Contest Winning Designs

Every year, participants in the Little League Challenger Division® Exhibition Game are invited to share original artwork inspired by their love and spirit for the game, their teammates and the Challenger community. One design from each participating team is selected to become trading pins, which get distributed exclusively to players, families and attendees at the annual Challenger Exhibition Game during the Little League Baseball World Series.

"The creativity, pride and joy reflected in these pin designs are a wonderful reminder of what makes the Little League Challenger Division so special," said Patrick Wilson, Little League President and CEO. "Every year, our Challenger athletes bring incredible enthusiasm and imagination to this contest, creating artwork that celebrates their love of the game and the friendships they build along the way. We are grateful to Eggland's Best for their continued partnership in helping us recognize these remarkable players and creating meaningful experiences that make the Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game even more memorable for everyone involved."

As part of the ongoing partnership, Eggland's Best will also match Little League International's grant amount by donating an additional $15,000 to both the Berwyn-Paoli Area Little League and the East County Little League programs, helping offset travel and participation costs for the 2026 Exhibition Game.

"We developed the annual pin design contest as an exciting and meaningful way to celebrate the joy and inspiration found throughout the Challenger Division, and this year was no exception," said Kurt Misialek, President & CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are honored to recognize these talented athletes and highlight the inclusive, accessible environment fostered by Little League, coaches, volunteers and families. Together, we are championing the power of baseball to build confidence and lasting friendships and to ensure every child has the opportunity to experience the joy sports can bring."

The 2026 Little League Challenger Division Exhibition Game will take place on August 29th at 10:30 AM during the Little League Baseball® World Series, Presented by T-Mobile (LLBWS), in Williamsport, PA. This year also marks the 25th Anniversary of the first Little League Challenger Exhibition Game at the LLBWS, which made its debut in 2001.

For more information on Eggland's Best and its partnerships like Little League, visit www.egglandsbest.com. To learn more about the Little League Challenger Division, visit LittleLeague.org/Challenger.

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About Little League

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. When we all come together, we are truly One Team. One Little League.

SOURCE Eggland's Best