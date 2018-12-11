Eggland's Best Once Again Awarded with "The American Masters of Taste" Gold Medal Seal

"At Chefs in America , it's no surprise that we love Eggland's Best products," said Christina Washington, VP of Endorsements for Chefs in America. "Eggland's Best consistently receives high scores from our culinary experts because they always deliver the highest quality taste and freshness compared to other eggs in the category."

Chefs In America draws from a nationwide network of professional chefs to conduct year-round triple blind taste tests on a myriad of foodservice and retail grocery products.

"It's an honor to continue to receive the Gold Medal for Superior Taste from 'The American Masters of Taste' for more than a decade," said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland's Best. "At Eggland's Best, we take great pride in ensuring that every product delivers the highest quality taste, freshness and nutrition."

"Awards like 'The American Masters of Taste' are extremely beneficial for consumers because they draw attention to top quality products, making it easier for consumers to select the best options available," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietician and Nutritionist. "I only recommend EB eggs to my clients and serve them to my family because of their consistently great taste and superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs."

Compared to ordinary eggs, EB eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E and more than double the vitamin B12. EB eggs are also an excellent source of vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B5. EB's superior nutritional profile is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best (EB) is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards, and "Product of the Year." In addition, Eggland's Best has received numerous awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men's Health, Men's Fitness, Taste of Home, Women's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, deviled egg kits, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com .

About Chefs In America

For over 30 years, consumers have relied on the American Masters of Taste Gold Medal Seal to lead them to America's SUPERIOR TASTING food & beverage products. Marketing & sales professionals utilize the Gold Medal Endorsement as a strategic tool to create heightened brand awareness and a unique selling point for award winning products. Chefs In America draws from a nationwide network of professional chefs to conduct year-round triple blind taste tests on a myriad of foodservice and retail grocery products. Culinary equipment and small wares are judged for overall quality and may receive a Superior Quality Gold Medal.

