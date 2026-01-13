Egglife Debuts Chipotle Egg White Wraps, Launching On-Shelf Exclusively at Target

Shoppers can find the bold, smoky protein-packed wraps on-shelf in select Target locations nationwide through the month of January

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, Inc., the brand known for pioneering delicious, real-food innovations made with eggs, is spicing up its cult-favorite wraps with the launch of Chipotle egglife EGG WHITE WRAPS - available now exclusively at Target. Egglife's latest flavor innovation delivers smoky, real chipotle flavor in the brand's signature high-protein, low-carb wrap made from egg whites, not flour, now available at more than 600 Target stores nationwide through January 31.

Chipotle egglife EGG WHITE WRAPS are now available at more than 600 Target stores nationwide through January 31 Target shoppers can find the 6-count Chipotle egglife EGG WHITE WRAPS on the refrigerated endcap at select stores nationwide.

"At Egglife, we're focused on making delicious, quality protein staples that fit seamlessly into everyday life," said David Kroll, CEO of Egglife Foods. "Debuting our Chipotle egglife EGG WHITE WRAPS exclusively at Target allows us to introduce this bold new flavor to discovery-driven shoppers that are actively seeking better-for-you upgrades to their routines."

Chipotle egglife EGG WHITE WRAPS are made with recognizable ingredients - reflecting Egglife's commitment to simple, transparent, real-food formulation. Made with cage-free egg whites and chipotle peppers as their primary ingredients, each wrap delivers bold flavor with a strong nutritional payoff. With just 2g carbs, 11g protein, and 60 calories per serving, they're a better-for-you swap that fits seamlessly into everyday eating, from breakfast burritos and tacos to wraps and quick, protein-packed meals.

Egglife's latest product innovations and continued retail expansion advance the brand's mission to disrupt the $3.5B tortilla wrap category with cleaner, protein-forward solutions, meeting the needs of modern shoppers - with 70% of Americans actively trying to consume more protein.*

Target shoppers can find the 6-count Chipotle egglife EGG WHITE WRAPS on the refrigerated endcap at select stores nationwide (SRP: $5.99) for a limited time. To find your nearest Egglife retailer, visit egglifefoods.com/where-to-buy.

*( IFIC Food & Health Survey )

About Egglife

Egglife launched in 2020 with a category-defining innovation: egglife® EGG WHITE WRAPS. They've since expanded into additional categories with the launch of their GRAB & GO and POWER PASTA™ lines in July 2025. What began as a bold idea has grown into a national movement, with products now available in over 16,000 retail locations across North America.

Find egglife products chillin' in the refrigerated section at retailers including Aldi, Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, Walmart, Sprouts, Sam's Club and more.

