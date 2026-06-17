Egglife Expands Its Sweet Side With New Chocolate Egg White Wraps

New flavor delivers 11g of protein, zero sugar and real cocoa, available exclusively at Target

CHICAGO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, Inc., the Chicago-based brand known for reimagining flour-based foods using the power of eggs, today announced the launch of its newest flavor innovation: Chocolate egglife EGG WHITE WRAPS, now available exclusively at Target stores.

Egglife Launches New Chocolate Egg White Wraps

Since day one, Egglife has been on a mission to rethink familiar foods by starting with the power of eggs, not flour. As consumers continue looking for better-for-you ways to satisfy sweet cravings, Egglife has seen continued enthusiasm for its Sweet Cinnamon wraps, which have become a favorite for everything from high protein breakfast rollups to zero sugar dessert-inspired creations.

This momentum was recognized today as Sweet Cinnamon egglife wraps were named a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Snack Awards, underscoring the product's ability to deliver on both taste and nutrition. The expansion to Chocolate wraps builds on that success, giving consumers yet another protein-packed option for sweeter occasions.

Made with real cocoa and naturally sweetened with monk fruit, Chocolate egglife wraps pack 11g of protein, zero sugar and just 60 calories into every serving, proving that satisfying a sweet craving doesn't have to mean sacrificing nutrition.

"We've always believed better-for-you foods should be just as fun and craveable as the classics," said David Kroll, CEO of Egglife Foods. "Sweet Cinnamon showed us there's a real appetite for sweet options that still deliver on protein and simple ingredients. Chocolate takes that idea even further, giving consumers a delicious way to enjoy egglife throughout the day."

Whether wrapped around strawberries, layered with nut butter, folded into a high-protein dessert or enjoyed straight from the package, Chocolate egglife wraps offer a versatile new way to satisfy a sweet tooth while staying on track with nutrition goals. Find Chocolate egglife wraps chillin' in the refrigerated section near the eggs at Target stores around the country. For more information, and recipe inspiration, visit www.egglifefoods.com.

About Egglife

Egglife launched in 2020 with a category-defining innovation: egglife® EGG WHITE WRAPS, a protein-packed alternative to traditional flour-based wraps. They've since expanded into additional categories with the launch of their GRAB & GO and POWER PASTA™ products, available in a variety of sweet and savory, yet always nutritious options. What began as a bold idea has grown into a national movement, with products now available in over 16,000 retail locations across North America. Find egglife products chillin' in the refrigerated section at retailers including Target, Walmart, Aldi, Whole Foods, Kroger, Sprouts, and more. Learn more at www.egglifefoods.com.

SOURCE Egglife Foods, Inc.