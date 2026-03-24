Egglife Launches New Grab & Go Breakfast Tacos, Expanding Its Protein-Packed Portfolio Of Fresh, Ready-to-Eat Options

New innovation brings egglife's signature egg white wraps into convenient, on-the-go breakfast tacos, rolling out across major retailers nationwide

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, Inc. the Chicago-based brand reimagining flour-based foods using the power of eggs, today announced the launch of its new GRAB & GO Breakfast Tacos, expanding the GRAB & GO lineup beyond its original meat and cheese roll-ups with new, breakfast-ready options. Designed for busy mornings, the new tacos fit seamlessly into real-life routines, from early commutes and school drop-offs to post-workout refuels and everything in between.

Egglife Launches New Grab & Go Breakfast Tacos Egglife Launches New Grab & Go Breakfast Tacos

The egglife GRAB & GO Breakfast Taco lineup includes familiar, craveable combinations like Chicken Sausage, Egg & Cheddar and Bacon, Egg & Cheddar. Built on egglife's signature EGG WHITE WRAPS, the new breakfast tacos deliver a high-protein, low-carb take on classic breakfast staples, offering a more convenient, better-for-you option for consumers looking to grab something quick without sacrificing quality or flavor.

The GRAB & GO Breakfast Tacos will roll out across several major national and regional retailers this spring, reaching thousands of locations nationwide. As part of the launch, egglife is also expanding into the convenience channel for the first time with distribution at Sheetz locations nationwide, making it even easier for consumers to find egglife on the go.

"Breakfast is one of the biggest missed opportunities when it comes to quality protein and convenience," said David Kroll, CEO of Egglife Foods. "With the new GRAB & GO breakfast tacos, we're taking everything people love about egglife and putting it into a format that's ready when they are. No prep, no tradeoffs."

Each product is made with real egg whites and designed to deliver a satisfying, protein-forward option that fits seamlessly into busy routines. The launch builds on egglife's momentum as it continues to expand beyond its signature wraps into new categories, bringing its egg-based innovation to more occasions throughout the day.

egglife GRAB & GO Breakfast Tacos are now available at participating Sheetz, Target and HEB locations nationwide as well as select Meijer and HyVee stores. For more information, visit www.egglifefoods.com.

About Egglife

Egglife launched in 2020 with a category-defining innovation: egglife® EGG WHITE WRAPS. They've since expanded into additional categories with the launch of their GRAB & GO and POWER PASTA™ lines in July 2025. What began as a bold idea has grown into a national movement, with products now available in over 16,000 retail locations across North America. Find egglife products chillin' in the refrigerated section at retailers including Aldi, Whole Foods, Kroger, Target, Walmart, Sprouts, Sam's Club and more. Learn more at www.egglifefoods.com.

SOURCE Egglife Foods, Inc.