Egglife Foods Announces First-Ever International Expansion

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, Inc , a Chicago-based innovator harnessing the power of eggs to disrupt the food industry with simple, delicious and nutritious solutions, today announced the introduction of egglife egg white wraps into Canada, marking the brand's first-ever international expansion. This is the latest milestone in Egglife's sustained growth trajectory to reach health-conscious consumers seeking a smarter tortilla alternative.

"We are thrilled to usher Egglife into the Canadian market on the heels of our tremendous growth in the U.S.," said David Kroll, CEO of Egglife Foods. "Canadian consumers have been asking for egglife ever since our products debuted in 2019, and we're excited to bring our unmatched nutritional profile to their shopping carts. This expansion is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to reimagining the future of food as we continue to bring our innovative, better-for-you wraps to consumers everywhere."

The brand's fan-favorite egglife original egg white wraps and egglife everything bagel egg white wraps are currently available in 130 Metro stores across Ontario. The brand's latest savory flavor, garden salsa, which features a zesty mix of just-picked vegetable flavors, is also available at select Metro locations. From tacos and wraps to quesadillas and tartines, these better-for-you tortilla alternatives give Canadian consumers new solutions for high-protein breakfast, lunch and dinner recipes.

egglife egg white wraps have a clean ingredient label and are packed with protein (5+ grams), are low-carb (less than one gram) and have 35 calories or less. These protein-packed wraps fit a variety of dietary need states, including gluten-free, dairy-free, diabetes, keto and Whole30 lifestyles.

Egglife has experienced significant growth since its start in 2019, having quickly established itself as a popular choice among health-conscious and specialty diet consumers looking for clean protein sources, low carb alternatives and grain-free options.

Egglife will continue to expand to more Canadian retailers and provinces in the coming months. To find egglife egg white wraps in Canada, consumers can visit egglifefoods.com .

About Egglife Foods, Inc.

As a leader in modern nutrition, Egglife Foods is cracking the code on simple, delicious and nutritious food solutions by harnessing the power of eggs to inspire better wellness for all. Recently landing a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies, Egglife is reimagining the future of food by replacing flour with the protein-packed benefits of eggs. egglife® egg white wraps, the company's debut product, are made using a patented technology that transforms egg whites into a protein-packed, low-carb tortilla style wrap, free of sugar, gluten and grains. egglife wraps are available in six flavors – original, everything bagel, southwest, italian, sweet cinnamon and garden salsa – and can be found chillin' in the fridge in over 14,000 retail locations throughout the United States and Canada, including distribution at Aldi, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Sprouts and more. egglife wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana. More information is available at egglifefoods.com .

