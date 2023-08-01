Egglife Foods Announces National Distribution at Select Whole Foods Market Stores

News provided by

Egglife Foods

01 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

The Chicago-based innovator cements national presence and builds on an explosive growth trajectory bringing game-changing products to health-conscious consumers

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, Inc, a Chicago-based innovator harnessing the power of eggs to disrupt the food industry with simple, delicious, and nutritious egglife® egg white wraps, is launching nationally in select Whole Foods Market stores, a milestone development for the company. Beginning in July 2023, select Whole Foods Market stores across the United States will carry egglife wraps, a testament to the unbounded growth of the brand and proof of consumer demand for the game-changing wraps.

Egglife Foods is launching nationally in select Whole Foods Market stores.

David Kroll, CEO of Egglife Foods, expressed enthusiasm for working with Whole Foods Market, stating that "Becoming a part of the Whole Foods Market community is a major win for us. We are excited to bring our innovative, protein-packed, low-carb egglife egg white wraps to Whole Foods Market shoppers. Long-time egglife fans have been asking for this, and we're thrilled to give them what they want and expand our availability."

egglife egg white wraps have a clean ingredient label and are packed with protein (5+ grams), are low-carb (less than 1 gram) and have 35 calories or less. egglife wraps fit a variety of dietary need states, including vegetarian, diabetes, keto, and Whole30 lifestyles. The Whole Foods Market distribution will feature the original and everything bagel egglife wrap flavors, offering a tasty and nutritious alternative to traditional breads, wraps or tortillas. egglife wraps now can be found near the hummus, dips and spreads at select Whole Foods Market stores.

Whole Foods Market sees egglife wraps as an excellent addition to their refrigerated foods section at select stores. Lauren Glanzer, Principal Category Merchant for Whole Foods Market, expressed her confidence in the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to offer our customers egglife wraps, which meet our high standards for quality ingredients, clean label products, and the fact that they are a convenient, nutritious solution for a variety of consumers. We are confident these nutritious and delicious wraps will be a hit among our shoppers."

Egglife Foods has experienced significant growth since its start in 2017, having quickly established itself as a popular choice among health-conscious and specialty diet consumers looking for clean protein sources, low carb alternatives, and grain free options. The extension of Egglife products into select Whole Foods Market stores was the natural next step to accessing health-conscious consumers. To find egglife egg white wraps in a Whole Foods Market near them, consumers can visit egglifefoods.com.

About Egglife Foods, Inc.
As a leader in modern nutrition, Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company, currently poised to be the next big category disruptor in the CPG industry, was created in 2017, motivated by a desire to champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. egglife® egg white wraps, the company's debut product, are made using patented technology that converts liquid egg to solid matter, resulting in a protein-packed tortilla-style wrap free of sugar, fat, and grains. Unlike the competition, egglife is the only wrap to deliver a trifecta of what consumers are looking for in a wrap; taste, versatility and nutrition. egglife egg white wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a versatile, low-carb, protein-packed option. The wraps are available in five flavors – original, everything bagel, southwest, italian and sweet cinnamon. The company's products are available in over 11,500 other retail locations throughout the United States, including major grocery chains, as well as online at egglifefoods.com. All egglife wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana. More information is available at egglifefoods.com.

CONTACT:
[email protected]

SOURCE Egglife Foods

