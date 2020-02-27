EggLife Foods Announces Partnership with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market® for Additional Multi-State Distribution

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EggLife Foods, Inc., the Chicago-based food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carbohydrate-heavy foods, announces that it is expanding its distribution with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market® and is the number one product launch in the stores' dairy category. The expansion will include all 74 Fresh Thyme locations in 11 states.

The additional distribution extends the brand's growing presence throughout the Midwest, which currently includes over 190 stores across Mariano's, Jewel-Osco and Sunset Foods.

"We are pleased to expand our distribution, especially with a great partner like Fresh Thyme," said Ross Lipari, Chief Sales Officer of EggLife Foods, Inc. "To be the store's number one product launch in the dairy category continues to reinforce what a terrific product and brand EggLife is and it's meeting the needs of health-minded consumers."

"Consumers are looking for natural, delicious and health-forward options and EggLife clearly meets their needs and checks many of the boxes they're looking for," said Kenny Hausmann, Senior Category Manager-Dairy, Frozen, & Bulk Foods at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

In addition to the announcement of its expansion with Fresh Thyme, the brand will be exhibiting at this year's Natural Products Expo West show in Anaheim, California. Show attendees will have the opportunity to sample the wraps, which have less than 30 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style.



About EggLife Foods, Inc.

EggLife Foods, Inc. is an innovative food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carb and calorie laden foods. Developed by EggLife founder Peggy Johns in her own kitchen, egglifeTM egg white wraps have less than 30 calories, less than one gram of carbohydrates and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style – and are produced at EggLife's own facility, in Wolcott, Indiana. egglife egg white wraps are available in the refrigerated section at all Chicago-area Mariano's, most Chicago-area Jewel-Osco locations, all locations of Fresh Thyme, and at several other independent grocery retailers. The wraps are packaged six to a pack and retail for about $4.99 per pack. More information is available at egglifefoods.com.

