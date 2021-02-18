Egglife Foods egglife® Wraps Launch on Amazon Fresh to Meet Growing Consumer Demand

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, the innovative food company that uses cage-free eggs instead of flour to reimagine carb-heavy foods, is vastly expanding their availability by launching on Amazon Fresh. The e-commerce partnership serves as a delicious answer to a growing demand for nationwide distribution and additional purchase channels for their signature egglife® egg white wraps.

By harnessing the transformative power of eggs to reimagine traditionally carbohydrate and calorie-laden foods, egglife wraps break the status-quo when it comes to the traditional tortilla, and retailers and consumers alike are taking note. egglife wraps were the #1 new product in dairy across many National, Regional & Independent Grocers in 2020. In the first year in market, the company increased the number of retail partners from 3 to 75 and the number of retail locations where egglife is available from 173 to 2,358. To meet the growing demand, Egglife Foods recently completed a 32,000 square foot expansion to its manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana and commissioned its first commercial production line that can produce 200 wraps per minute.

"The response to our wraps has been unbelievable," says Egglife Foods Chief Executive Officer, David Kroll. "At the heart of our brand is a parent who wanted to make positive changes in the way she and her family ate, and our mission has always been to help individuals and their families live a clean and healthy life. Through this expansion, Egglife Foods is making clean and nutrition-forward options more accessible."

The theme of the recently released Dietary Guidelines for Americans focuses on making "every bite count," and highlights how the foods we eat have a profound effect on our lives.1 The guidelines instruct consumers to limit added sugars, fats, and sodium, choose nutrient dense options, and strive to remain within calorie limits. Egglife Foods is dedicated to helping consumers make the most of every bite with their high protein, low-carb, and sugar-free egglife wraps. egglife wraps are available in four flavors (Original, Italian style, Rye style, and Southwest style) and are a versatile option for any snack or meal. From spicy chicken quesadillas to banana and peanut butter roll-ups, consumers have an abundance of options to create easy, healthy and delicious recipes.

The Amazon Fresh launch also falls on the heels of an upsurge in online shopping. According to IBM's U.S Retail Index, the pandemic has expedited the shift to digital shopping by roughly 5 years.2 With consumers looking to purchase online more than ever before, Egglife Foods made it a priority to provide a multi-channel shopping experience for their consumers in the new year.

"Since the company's inception, launching on Amazon Fresh has always been a goal, as it provides further shopping access for our rapidly growing consumer base," says Egglife Foods Chief Sales Officer, Ross Lipari. "The accelerated adaptation of grocery e-commerce definitely pushed the needle further and faster to secure this partnership, as our fans have been asking for this for quite some time. We are incredibly proud that Amazon Fresh prioritized our wraps as one of their initial launches of the 2021 calendar year."

Egglife Foods' egglife wraps are The Perfect Wrap™ with superior taste, texture and nutrition. Clocking in with 94% fewer carbs, 67% fewer calories and 67% more protein versus the leading flour tortilla, each egglife wrap has 5g of protein, 30 calories or fewer, 1g carbs or fewer, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four delicious flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style.

egglife egg white wraps will be available in Amazon Fresh distribution centers nationwide. Visit Amazon.com/Fresh to see if delivery is available in your area. For more information on egglife wraps and to purchase via Amazon Fresh, please visit here.

About Egglife Foods

Egglife Foods is an innovative food company that uses cage-free eggs instead of flour to reimagine carb-heavy foods. The company was created in 2017, motivated by a desire to eat healthier without sacrificing taste. Two years and over 2000 recipes later, Egglife Foods was born. Their debut product, egglife® wraps, are made with egg whites and just a few simple ingredients to deliver superior taste, texture and nutrition. They are The Perfect Wrap™ for consumers looking for a low-carb, high protein alternative to traditional tortillas. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style – and are produced at Egglife's own facility, in Wolcott, Indiana. egglife wraps are available on Amazon Fresh and in the refrigerated section at over 3,000 retail locations across the U.S. The wraps are packaged six to a pack and retail for about $4.99 per pack. More information is available at egglifefoods.com .

