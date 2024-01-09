Egglife Foods Launches New egglife® Variety Pack At Sam's Club Nationwide

For a limited time, Sam's Club members can stock up on an exclusive variety pack of egglife original and sweet cinnamon wraps

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, Inc , a Chicago-based innovator harnessing the power of eggs to disrupt the food industry with simple, delicious, and nutritious egglife® egg white wraps, is launching a new dual flavor egglife variety pack available only at Sam's Club . With two packs of egglife original wraps and one pack of egglife sweet cinnamon wraps, the new 18ct variety pack will make it easy to prepare healthier meals the whole family can enjoy, from sweet breakfast bites, to lunch on the go, to savory, satisfying lasagna. Available at nearly all locations nationwide through March 31, 2024, this launch represents the latest milestone in Egglife's explosive growth trajectory to appeal to more health-conscious consumers and scale its product offerings to reach new and relevant audiences.

An exclusive variety pack of egglife original and sweet cinnamon wraps is now available at Sam's Club nationwide. Post this With two packs of egglife original wraps and one pack of egglife sweet cinnamon wraps, the new 18ct variety pack will make it easy to prepare healthier meals the whole family can enjoy.

"We are thrilled to bring our protein-packed, low-carb wraps to the Sam's Club community," said David Kroll, CEO of Egglife Foods. "We continue to see huge demand for our products, and this partnership reflects the next chapter in our mission to reimagine the future of food. As a leader in modern nutrition, Egglife Foods is harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. As we enter a new year, we look forward to seeing how Sam's Club shoppers enjoy our delicious egg white wraps to try new recipes and learn how simple it is to make healthy swaps to feel their best."

egglife egg white wraps have a clean ingredient label and are packed with protein (5+ grams), are low-carb (less than 1 gram) and have 35 calories or less. egglife wraps fit a variety of dietary need states, including gluten free, dairy free, diabetes, keto, and Whole30 lifestyles. The new variety pack available at Sam's Club offers tasty and nutritious alternatives to traditional breads, wraps or tortillas in both savory and sweet flavors. egglife can be found chilling near the deli at Sam's Clubs nationwide.

Egglife Foods has experienced significant growth since its start in 2019 having quickly established itself as a popular choice among health-conscious and specialty diet consumers looking for clean protein sources, low carb alternatives, and grain free options. To find egglife egg white wraps at a Sam's Club, consumers can visit egglifefoods.com .

About Egglife Foods, Inc.

As a leader in modern nutrition, Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company, currently poised to be the next big category disruptor in the CPG industry, is motivated by a desire to champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. egglife® egg white wraps, the company's debut product, are made using patented technology that converts liquid egg to solid matter, resulting in a low-carb, protein-packed tortilla-style wrap free of sugar and grains. Unlike the competition, egglife is the only wrap to deliver a trifecta of what consumers are looking for in a wrap; taste, versatility and nutrition. egglife egg white wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a versatile, low-carb, protein-packed option. The wraps are available in six flavors – original, garden salsa, everything bagel, southwest, italian and sweet cinnamon. The company's products are available in over 11,500 other retail locations throughout the United States, including major grocery chains, as well as online at shop.egglifefoods.com. All egglife wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana. More information is available at egglifefoods.com.

CONTACT:

egglife@modernstorytellers.com

SOURCE Egglife Foods