Egglife Foods Secures Full Distribution with Food Lion

News provided by

Egglife Foods

03 Oct, 2023, 09:30 ET

egglife original and everything bagel egg white wraps now available at Food Lion stores across the Eastern United States

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Egglife Foods, Inc., a Chicago-based innovator harnessing the power of eggs to disrupt the food industry with simple, delicious and nutritious egglife® egg white wraps, today announced its egglife wraps are now available at Food Lion. The popular grocery chain will carry egglife original and everything bagel flavors throughout its more than 1,100 stores in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic regions of the country.

Continue Reading
Egglife Foods secures full distribution with Food Lion
Egglife Foods secures full distribution with Food Lion

"We're thrilled to hit the shelves of Food Lion and expand our geographic reach to more people across the Eastern United States," said David Kroll, Chief Executive Officer of Egglife Foods. "Our growing list of national and regional retail partners is driven by egglife's unmatched nutritional profile, clean ingredients, versatility and unique flavors that let health-conscious consumers enjoy the foods they love while fueling their bodies with the nutrition they need." 

Food Lion, owned by one of the world's largest food retail groups, Ahold Delhaize, is the latest retail banner within the portfolio to carry egglife egg white wraps. Other Ahold Delhaize retail banners that carry egglife egg white wraps include Stop & Shop, Giant Martins and Giant Food.

Kroll added: "We've seen strong distribution growth within the Ahold Delhaize portfolio of brands in a short period of time; that speaks volumes about the shared commitment of egglife and each banner to provide as many consumers as possible with access to delicious and nutritious better-for-you food alternatives."

egglife wraps are made with cage-free egg whites and clean, simple ingredients. With five or more grams of protein, less than 35 calories, less than 1 gram of carbohydrates and 0 grams of sugar, egglife wraps offer a delicious and nutritious alternative to traditional breads, wraps or tortillas. With egglife wraps, consumers have the opportunity to enjoy the foods they love and flavors they crave, regardless of dietary lifestyle.

More information and recipes using egglife egg white wraps are available at egglifefoods.com. Consumers can find egglife wraps chillin' near the eggs at Food Lion, at numerous retailers nationwide, or they can order egglife online.

About Egglife Foods, Inc.
As a leader in modern nutrition, Egglife Foods is reimagining the future of food by harnessing the power of eggs to transform traditionally flour-based foods. The company, currently poised to be the next big category disruptor in the CPG industry, is motivated by a desire to champion better wellness without sacrificing taste. egglife® egg white wraps, the company's debut product, are made using patented technology that converts liquid egg to solid matter, resulting in a low-carb, protein-packed tortilla-style wrap free of sugar and grains. Unlike the competition, egglife is the only wrap to deliver a trifecta of what consumers are looking for in a wrap; taste, versatility and nutrition. egglife egg white wraps are The Perfect Wrap® for consumers looking for a versatile, low-carb, protein-packed option. The wraps are available in six flavors – original, garden salsa, everything bagel, southwest, italian and sweet cinnamon. The company's products are available in over 11,500 other retail locations throughout the United States, including major grocery chains, as well as online at egglifefoods.com. All egglife wraps are cleverly crafted at their very own manufacturing facility in Wolcott, Indiana. More information is available at egglifefoods.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]   

SOURCE Egglife Foods

Also from this source

Fresh Flavor: Egglife Foods Launches New Garden Salsa Egg White Wraps

Egglife Foods Announces National Distribution at Select Whole Foods Market Stores

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.