EGGO HOUSE OF PANCAKES IS HERE: A LITERAL "PANCAKE HOUSE" YOU CAN STAY IN

In celebration of National Pancake Day, the brand best known for waffles unveils a one-of-a-kind rental property—larger-than-life stack of flapjacks—bookable exclusively on HomeToGo.com

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wake up and smell the pancakes! From the brand whose pancakes pack the same punch as their iconic waffles, comes this humble ab-ode to flapjacks. Eggo® is celebrating its other favorite breakfast staple with the ultimate Eggo experience in honor of National Pancake Day on Feb. 28.

The first-ever Eggo House of Pancakes—a literal "pancake house" you can rent for a flapjacks-filled vacation—is opening in Gatlinburg, TN and available for booking exclusively on HomeToGo.com starting Wed. February 28, 2024.

You can now book the first-ever Eggo House of Pancakes, a literal "pancake house" complete with a stick-of-butter-shaped chimney and breakfast-inspired decor, available for rent exclusively on HomeToGo. It's here just in time for spring break to rescue families and fans from the chaos that comes with planning a vacation for the whole crew.

Located in the Pancake Capital of the South – Gatlinburg, Tenn. – fans will soon be able to book a unique stay at the Eggo House of Pancakes and enjoy this short-stack-shaped home-away-from-home in the heart of the Smoky Mountains. Flapjack-loving fans and families visiting this unique vacation destination will be transported into a pancake paradise from the moment they step inside. Breathe in the scent of sweet syrup-infused mountain air. Get cozy in the fluffy pancake beds and bean bag chairs. Toast up Eggo Mini Pancake s'mores at the fire pit overlooking the Smokies. Pour it on thick at the maple syrup fountain. Dive into game night in the basement gameroom, complete with an Eggo pancake-fied pool table and more.

The best part? Parents can actually relax because vacationing here is easy, from start to finish. First, HomeToGo's seamless booking process ensures your pancake-filled vacation begins effortlessly. Then, Eggo's array of products ensure you don't have to worry about breakfast once you're there.

That's right. We've packed the freezer full of Eggo pancakes for chaos-free mornings throughout your stay. Expertly crafted and irresistibly fluffy, Eggo pancakes are a convenient, ready-in-30-seconds breakfast classic that come in a variety of flavors and sizes: Buttermilk, Blueberry, Chocolatey Chip, Minis & Chocolatey Chip Minis. All you need is a microwave…and butter and syrup.

"Eggo and waffles are an iconic combination, so much so that fans might forget about our pancakes. That's why we're flipping our focus with this unexpected experience that celebrates Eggo pancakes as a breakfast go-to that's equally good at making parents' lives easier and making breakfast delicious," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods at Kellanova. "Plus, we know that planning a family vacation can be chaotic, so we're helping parents check one more thing off their to-do list for spring break season with this deliciously fun house."

The Eggo House of Pancakes will be exclusively listed on HomeToGo.com, a vacation rental marketplace specializing in making incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. According to HomeToGo data, Gatlinburg not only tops the charts as the most-searched destination in Tennessee, but also ranks as one of the top ten most searched destinations in the entire U.S., making it the perfect pancake haven for this mouthwatering collaboration.

"At HomeToGo, we're on a mission to make vacation planning as delightful as the trips themselves. And, we love pancakes. That's why we are thrilled to partner with Eggo to bring their House of Pancakes to fans of unique vacation rentals," said Danielle Finch, Director of Customer Experience at HomeToGo. "We look forward to inspiring adventure-seeking families to embark on unforgettable journeys, all while showcasing the simplicity of booking their dream stays using HomeToGo. We believe booking a vacation rental should be as easy as a pancake breakfast with Eggo: without any chaos and full of fun."

HOW TO BOOK YOUR STACKED STAY

Families and fans can request to book one of four different three-night stays at the Eggo House of Pancakes beginning on National Pancake Day, Feb. 28, at the chaos-solving cost of $0 a night, by visiting www.hometogo.com/EggoHouseofPancakes. And yes, you can bring the whole crew, as the House accommodates up to 8 guests.

Set your alarms! Bookings will be available throughout the month of March. The first weekend opens for booking on National Pancake Day (2/28 at 12 PM EST) and the rest will open on Mondays at 12 PM EST on a rolling basis through Monday, March 18.* Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from the Eggo House of Pancakes. See below for exact booking dates and openings.

Looking for more ways to L'Eggo with Eggo? Fans can find their favorite Eggo pancakes in freezer aisles nationwide. Plus, check us out on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook or visit leggowitheggo.com for all the latest Eggo news.

*The four 3-night stays are not a contest. The stays will be available for booking as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 28 : March 7-10 open for booking

Monday, March 4 : March 14-17 open for booking

Monday, March 11 : March 21-24 open for booking

Monday, March 18 : March 28-31 open for booking

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®,and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo is the SaaS-enabled marketplace with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals, listing millions of offers from thousands of trusted partners. From vacation homes, cabins, beach houses, apartments, condos, house boats, castles, farm stays and everything in between, HomeToGo combines price, destination, dates and amenities to find the perfect accommodation for any trip worldwide.

Founded in 2014, HomeToGo operates local apps & websites in 25 countries across Europe, North America, South America, Australia and Asia-Pacific. HomeToGo also operates brands such as Agriturismo.it, AMIVAC, Casamundo, CaseVacanza.it, e-domizil, EscapadaRural, Tripping.com and Wimdu. To learn more, visit www.hometogo.com or download the HomeToGo app .

SOURCE Kellanova