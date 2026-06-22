All the flavor, zero compromise – a feel-good breakfast that will have fans saying "L'Eggo My Eggo" all over again.

The First Bite:

Breakfast nostalgia with zero compromise: Introducing Eggo's first-ever waffle to deliver 0g of added sugar, with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors.

Introducing Eggo's first-ever waffle to deliver 0g of added sugar, with no artificial sweeteners, flavors or colors. A flavorful way to fuel the morning: Launching in two fan-favorite flavors, Buttermilk and Blueberry, Eggo Zero delivers delicious taste and 11g (Blueberry) to 12g (Buttermilk) of complete protein per serving.

Launching in two fan-favorite flavors, Buttermilk and Blueberry, Eggo Zero delivers delicious taste and 11g (Blueberry) to 12g (Buttermilk) of complete protein per serving. Available nationwide this July for an SRP of $5.99 per 8-ct box. A delicious part of a complete breakfast, Eggo Zero is the ultimate permission slip for a no-compromise morning.

CHICAGO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding a feel-good breakfast just got easier. Eggo is leveling up with the introduction of Eggo Zero — the brand's first-ever waffles to deliver 0g of added sugar without compromising that iconic, golden-crispy bite. The Buttermilk flavor packs 12g of complete protein per serving, while Blueberry delivers 11g of complete protein per serving. Both are made with zero artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners, making them a delicious part of a complete breakfast. Designed to bring the beloved classic into a new era, it's so good, it makes zero sense!

Eggo® Unveils New Eggo Zero Waffles, Bringing the Nostalgic Eggo Experience with 0g Added Sugar

Eggo Zero's two fan-favorite flavors deliver the nostalgic taste and texture fans love, proving you don't have to sacrifice flavor to enjoy a breakfast with 0g of added sugar:

Buttermilk Zero Waffles : Offers the classic, comforting flavor of traditional buttermilk, complete with Eggo's signature crispy-outside, fluffy-inside texture.

: Offers the classic, comforting flavor of traditional buttermilk, complete with Eggo's signature crispy-outside, fluffy-inside texture. Blueberry Zero Waffles: Made with real blueberries, this option brings a sweet, fruity burst to any morning routine.

"As the leader in the frozen breakfast category, Eggo has always been focused on evolving alongside our fans and bringing new ideas to the breakfast table," said Cara Tragseiler, Growth & Marketing Lead, Eggo. "We know today's consumers are looking for more from their breakfast – they want options that fit their lifestyles without giving up the foods they grew up loving. With Eggo Zero, we brought together the things consumers tell us matter most: great taste, protein and less sugar, all while delivering the iconic golden-crispy bite that has inspired generations to say 'L'Eggo my Eggo!'"

By providing complete protein, Eggo Zero Waffles contain all nine essential amino acids in the recommended amounts per gram of protein. In a category where many lower-sugar options force a compromise on flavor or texture, Eggo Zero delivers more – thoughtfully sweetened with monk fruit extract and stevia extract to ensure taste is never sacrificed. For those looking for even more ways to power their mornings, Eggo Protein Waffles and Pancakes serve as another delicious, macro-friendly offering packed with complete protein. Deliciously sweet straight from the toaster or perfect when topped with fresh fruit, these waffles deliver that classic golden-crispy, fluffy bite to fuel busy mornings.

Ready to conquer the morning routine? Eggo Zero Waffles roll out at retailers nationwide this July for a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 8-ct box.

Be sure to follow Eggo on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook to stay in the loop on the latest from the frozen aisle.

ABOUT EGGO

Eggo, part of Mars Snacking's portfolio of brands, delivers delicious breakfast solutions for kids and adults to make mornings easier, while bringing enjoyment and versatility for everyday routines. Eggo offers options for every taste and lifestyle, including Homestyle Waffles, Pancakes, Thick & Fluffy Waffles, Protein Waffles and Pancakes, new Zero Waffles and more.

L'Eggo My Eggo! For more information about Eggo, please visit www.leggomyeggo.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are a $65bn+ family-owned business with 170,000 Associates, our diverse portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services serve pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delights millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ deliver high quality veterinary care and ANTECH ™ offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE Mars, Incorporated