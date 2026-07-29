SNICKERS® ICE CREAM MINIS IS SEARCHING FOR ITS FIRST-EVER 'CHIEF ONLINE CHILL OFFICER' TO HELP BRING MORE CHILL AND HUMOR TO THE INTERNET

To prove the best way to chill is with SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis, the brand is launching a nationwide search to help cool down social media—one snackable treat at a time

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SNICKERS ® Ice Cream is proving the best way to chill is with SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis by launching a nationwide search for its first-ever " Chief Online Chill Officer" — a paid, two-week mini-experience designed to help bring more positivity, fun and chill to people's feeds, all while bringing to life the brand's humor and product truths.

is proving the best way to chill is with by launching a nationwide search for its first-ever " — a paid, two-week mini-experience designed to help bring more positivity, fun and chill to people's feeds, all while bringing to life the brand's humor and product truths. The SNICKERS Ice Cream "Chief Online Chill Officer" will identify the internet's least chill moments and respond with humorously witty comments and offer coupons for free SNICKERS Ice Cream to help spread the chill this summer.

Beginning July 29, applicants can visit SNICKERS.com/ChiefOnlineChillOfficer to submit an application and short video explaining why they're the perfect prospect to help cool down the internet.

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From endless hot takes to over-the-top reactions and online drama, today's digital landscape is often anything but chill. SNICKERS® Ice Cream is proving the best way to chill is with SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis and is launching a nationwide search1 for its first-ever "Chief Online Chill Officer" — a paid, two-week mini-gig where one fan will earn an unofficial C-sweet title to help bring more chill, fun and a little deliciousness to people's feeds.

This summer, SNICKERS® Ice Cream is launching a nationwide search for its first-ever “Chief Online Chill Officer”, a paid two-week mini-experience designed to help bring more chill and humor to the internet.

As a brand built around helping people reset back to normal when they are out of sorts, SNICKERS Ice Cream is putting one lucky fan in charge of spotting the internet's least chill moments to bring to life the brand's humor and product truths.

The "Chief Online Chill Officer" is the internet's newest voice of reason on behalf of SNICKERS Ice Cream — someone with sharp social instincts, a knack for keeping their cool, confidence in front of the camera, and of course, a deep love for SNICKERS Ice Cream. They will spot the internet's most heated moments—from sports debates to dramatic story-time rants—and help chill down the drama by surprising fans with humorously witty responses and free SNICKERS Ice Cream coupons.

Designed for the ultimate SNICKERS Ice Cream fan, the "Chief Online Chill Officer" title comes with plenty of opportunities to sample the brand's five Minis flavors, which debuted earlier this year. Throughout their experience, the "Chief Online Chill Officer" will create social content and vlogs, capture behind-the-scenes moments, and give followers an inside look at the chillest experience of the summer—all while enjoying one of the sweetest perks of the gig: eating SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis.

"If you've spent more than five minutes on social media lately, you've probably realized the internet has absolutely no chill," said Chanel Gant, Mars Ice Cream Senior Marketing Director. "SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis are all about delivering satisfaction in perfectly snackable bites, so we wanted to extend that same spirit online. We're looking for someone that is quick with a comeback, comfortable on camera and ready to show that they have what it takes to help people chill this summer with SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis to bring fun to any situation."

True to the spirit of SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis, this experience is perfectly snackable. The hybrid gig, based in the Chicago area, runs for just 9 business days—from August 24 through September 3. The selected "Chief Online Chill Officer" will be compensated, earn an unofficial C-sweet-level title and the ultimate bragging rights for landing the chillest gig of the summer from SNICKERS Ice Cream.

Beginning July 29, aspiring Chill Officers can apply by submitting an application and short video explaining why they're the perfect person to bring more chill to the internet. Applications close August 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET and only one person will become the first-ever "Chief Online Chill Officer." All applicants will also receive a digital coupon to try the new SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis. Complete application details, eligibility requirements and official rules are available at SNICKERS.com/ChiefOnlineChillOfficer.

Mini treats are having a major moment, and SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis deliver big flavor in a perfectly snackable format. Made with 100% real ice cream, SNICKERS Ice Cream Minis pack all the signature flavors and textures fans love—creamy ice cream, smooth caramel, crunchy peanuts and a chocolatey shell—into perfectly snackable bites. Available in five varieties—Original, Crunchy Peanut Butter, Almond, Salted Caramel and the first-ever SNICKERS x M&M'S® Minis flavor, available exclusively at Walmart—the lineup offers a flavor for every type of chill, whether it's a quick afternoon treat, a shareable dessert or a sweet bite on the go.

For more information and to keep up with the latest SNICKERS Ice Cream news, follow along via SNICKERS social platforms on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact: Kayla Mackie Wendy Hsiao Mars Wrigley Weber Shandwick [email protected] [email protected]

1 Abbreviated Rules. No Purchase Necessary. Contest entry begins at 12:00:00 AM (ET) on 7/29/26 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) on 8/4/26. Entrants must be legal U.S. residents in 50 US/DC, 18+. For complete details and Official Rules, go to www.SNICKERS.com/ChiefOnlineChillOfficer. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mars Wrigley Confectionery US, LLC, 110 Edison Place, Newark, NJ 07102. © 2026 Mars or Affiliates.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated