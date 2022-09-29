Eggs are Healthy! Pete and Gerry's Applauds FDA's Proposed Guideline Revisions for "Healthy" Labeling

New guidelines will finally identify eggs as what they are: a "healthy and nutrient-dense" food

MONROE, N.H., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pete and Gerry's Organic Eggs applauds the proposal by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to update the definition for the implied nutrient content claim "healthy" to be consistent with current nutrition science and Federal dietary guidance. For Pete and Gerry's, this is a long-sought clarification as eggs will now be classified as a "nutrient-dense" food, which, under the Dietary Guidelines, 2020-2025, is defined as foods and beverages that provide vitamins, minerals, and other health-promoting components and have little added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium.

Previous federal guidance prohibited the use of the word "healthy" to describe and label eggs, leading to confusion amongst consumers, despite the nutrition community's wide recognition that eggs are a near-perfect whole food. One large egg has 13 essential vitamins and minerals, disease-fighting and brain-boosting nutrients such as lutein and choline, and six grams of high-quality protein — all for only 70 calories. Eggs are known to help curb cravings and naturally manage blood sugar levels, both important for weight management and diabetes prevention.

In 2018, Pete and Gerry's filed a petition with the FDA calling for the organization to modify its labeling regulations and allow eggs to be labeled as a healthy food.

"We are thrilled at this news," says Libby Schwab, Pete and Gerry's Director of Marketing. "It's been a long time coming for eggs, and we hope these updated guidelines will provide much-needed clarity and direction for consumers as they look to fill their carts with nutritious food each week."

As America's first Certified Humane and Certified B-Corp egg producer, Pete and Gerry's holds itself to a higher standard. The company is dedicated to supporting the humane treatment of animals, small family farms, and its loyal consumers as they seek the best egg option for their families. For more information follow Pete and Gerry's on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and use #EggsAreHealthy to show your support on social.

About Pete and Gerry's

The Pete and Gerry's family has been raising chickens for three generations and is committed to bringing consumers the highest-quality organic, free range and pasture-raised eggs possible via its quality brands, including Pete and Gerry's Organic®, Nellie's Free Range® and Consider Pastures™. Pete and Gerry's is a values-led company dedicated to humane treatment of animals and supporting small family farms who follow the strictest standards of humane animal treatment, safety, and environmental sustainability. In 2003, the company became the first Certified Humane egg producer in the US. In 2013, Pete and Gerry's became the first egg producer in the world to achieve Certified B-Corporation status. Pete and Gerry's believes hens deserve a safe, comfortable place to live a happy, healthy life – and that family farmers deserve the right to keep their lands and livelihoods without having to resort to unhealthy and inhumane factory-farm practices. To learn more, visit www.peteandgerrys.com.

Media Contact:

Carly Wilhelm

[email protected]

(732) 237-4533

SOURCE Pete and Gerry’s Organics