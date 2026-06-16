Eggs Up Grill Opens 110th Restaurant, Becoming America's Largest Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Franchisor

Backed by 100% franchise momentum and a robust business model, the "better breakfast" brand reinforces its position as the top restaurant franchise opportunity in the daytime category

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs Up Grill, the fastest-growing daytime restaurant franchise in the country, announced today it is now the largest actively franchising breakfast, brunch and lunch franchisor with the opening of its 110th restaurant in Spears Creek, SC coming soon. This major milestone comes after a strong 2025, with the brand delivering $1.6M+ in average unit volumes and 19.7% in EBITDA for the top 50% of the system. That performance and momentum has carried into 2026 with 21 consecutive quarters of same-restaurant sales growth, five new restaurant openings and continued franchise expansion.

This distinction solidifies Eggs Up Grill's differentiated position within the daytime cafe category. Eggs Up Grill is built to provide a uniquely appealing guest experience and to be a best-in-class franchisor, exclusively focused on the success of the franchise owners in their system. Eggs Up Grill's proven model and nearly 100% franchised system creates significant growth opportunities for both current and new franchise partners.

"Our growth over the past several years has been strategic and intentional, with year-over-year unit count growth of 30% since 2021," said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. "Being the largest actively franchising brand in the daytime cafe category is a direct result of our clear understanding of our guests, efficiently replicated business and operational models and a laser-focused commitment to our franchise partners. Our entire system is built to support franchisees, and that focus continues to drive our success."

Since Richardson joined in 2018, the brand has more than quadrupled in size, growing to 110 restaurants open and operating with more than 90 locations in development. This growth has been fueled by strong demand for scalable restaurant franchise opportunities, a model designed specifically to support franchise partners and strong unit-level economics. Continuing this impressive growth trajectory, Eggs Up Grill has identified significant white-space expansion opportunities with more than 1,000 available trade areas identified across target markets.

"From a financial perspective, the consistent profitability we're seeing across the system is a positive sign," said Kayla Money, Chief Financial Officer of Eggs Up Grill. "With a 31% increase in average unit volume over the last 5 years, disciplined cost management and sustained same-store sales growth are reinforcing the long-term strength of our model. As we continue to scale, our focus remains on supporting franchisees with the tools they need to drive profitability while maintaining the everyday value our guests expect."

Unlike many full-service restaurant brands, Eggs Up Grill operates a single daytime shift, serving breakfast, brunch and lunch from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The brand's single-shift model attracts high-quality teams, simplifies operations and enables franchisees and operators to build strong unit-level economics while maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

With a growing footprint and a robust development pipeline, Eggs Up Grill continues to attract experienced multi-unit operators as well as first-time franchisees looking to join the restaurant industry with a proven, high-demand concept. To learn more about the breakfast franchise opportunity with Eggs Up Grill, visit https://eggsupgrillfranchise.com.

For more information about Eggs Up Grill, visit https://eggsupgrill.com.

About Eggs Up Grill

Founded in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Eggs Up Grill is a daytime restaurant franchise brand serving breakfast, brunch and lunch for more than 25 years. As "home to the whole neighborhood," the brand operates more than 110 locations nationwide, with more than 90 additional units in development or committed to open. Eggs Up Grill has earned repeated recognition across leading franchise rankings, including designation as a Most Profitable Franchise by Franchise Business Review, inclusion on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, and ranked No. 7 on Entrepreneur Top 10 Full Service Restaurants.

SOURCE Eggs Up Grill