Eggs Up Grill Reaches Major Brand Milestone to Cap Off Strong Second Quarter of 2026

22nd consecutive quarter of positive same-restaurant sales growth, national recognition and strategic franchise expansion continue to fuel momentum for the daytime cafe

SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs Up Grill, the fastest-growing and largest daytime restaurant franchise in the country, capped off another strong quarter by becoming the largest actively franchising breakfast, brunch and lunch franchisor in the United States. The milestone comes from the opening of its 110th restaurant in Spears Creek, South Carolina, further reinforcing its leadership position in the thriving daytime dining category.

The achievement builds on the brand's strong start to 2026, with Q2 marking noteworthy milestones including the brand's 22nd consecutive quarter of positive same-restaurant sales growth, four new restaurant openings and eight new commitments for new restaurants across key markets.

"Reaching 110 restaurants and becoming the largest actively franchising brand in our category is a significant milestone, but it's really a reflection of the strength of our franchise partners, our restaurant teams and the communities that continue to embrace Eggs Up Grill," said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. "We're seeing strong demand from experienced operators, both new and existing, who recognize the long-term opportunity within the breakfast franchise segment, and we're committed to growing with the right partners in the right markets."

The brand also continued to build on its franchise development momentum, awarding eight new restaurant commitments during the quarter to surpass 200 restaurants open and in development. The new commitments further reinforce Eggs Up Grill's proven franchise model and scalable operating platform, with more than 60% of franchise owners now operating or developing multiple restaurants.

Among the quarter's most notable developments was the opening of the first Eggs Up Grill restaurant by Metz Group, a family-owned hospitality organization with decades of experience operating nationally recognized restaurant brands. The Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania restaurant opening marks the beginning of a broader multi-unit development partnership as Eggs Up Grill continues expanding throughout the Northeast. Additional highlights include longtime franchise partner Ken Bates expanding his portfolio with a commitment to develop five additional restaurants, and franchise owner Uber Quezada signing to open a second location less than a year after debuting his first Eggs Up Grill restaurant in December 2025.

Additional highlights from the second quarter of 2026 include:

Ranking No. 7 on Entrepreneur's Top 10 Full-Service Restaurant Franchises list, No. 289 on Technomic's Top 500 Restaurant Chains report, and on the Inc. 5000 list

8 new commitments

8.1% increase in average unit volume from 2025 to 2026

4 new restaurant openings

"Our momentum continues to validate the strength of the Eggs Up Grill model," Richardson said. "We're building a brand that delivers strong economics for franchise owners, an exceptional experience for guests and meaningful opportunities for experienced operators looking to grow with a category leader. We're continuing to build on our momentum as we enter the second half of the year."

To learn more about the breakfast franchise opportunity with Eggs Up Grill, visit https://eggsupgrillfranchise.com.

For more information about Eggs Up Grill, visit https://eggsupgrill.com.

About Eggs Up Grill

Founded in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Eggs Up Grill is a daytime restaurant franchise brand serving breakfast, brunch and lunch for more than 25 years. As "home to the whole neighborhood," the brand operates more than 110 locations nationwide, with more than 90 additional units in development or committed to open. Eggs Up Grill has earned repeated recognition across leading franchise rankings, including designation as a Most Profitable Franchise by Franchise Business Review, inclusion on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, and ranked No. 7 on Entrepreneur Top 10 Full Service Restaurants.

SOURCE Eggs Up Grill