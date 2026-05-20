EGGS UP GRILL NAMED TO ENTREPRENEUR'S 2026 TOP 10 FULL-SERVICE RESTAURANT FRANCHISES LIST

Fastest-growing restaurant franchise earns national recognition amid strong sales and franchise growth

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggs Up Grill, the fastest-growing daytime restaurant franchise in the country, has been named to No. 7 on Entrepreneur's Top 10 Full-Service Restaurant Franchises list, recognizing standout brands driving performance, growth and franchisee success within the competitive dining segment.

Eggs Up Grill's inclusion on the list comes as the brand continues to deliver strong systemwide performance. The company recently concluded in its 21st quarter of consecutive same-store sales growth, alongside sustained increases in guest traffic across its restaurants. Franchisees are benefiting from a model designed for operational efficiency and strong unit-level economics, with top-performing restaurants continuing to deliver impressive average unit volumes.

This consistent performance is complemented by continued development growth. In 2025, Eggs Up Grill opened 18 new locations to surpass 100 total restaurants, with additional expansion already underway in 2026. Average unit volumes have reached $1,407,585 million, with the top 50% reaching $1,653,744. The brand's growth is increasingly driven by multi-unit operators, with approximately 60% of franchisees now owning or developing multiple locations.

"This recognition reinforces the momentum we're seeing across the brand and the consistent strength of our franchise system," said Ricky Richardson, CEO of Eggs Up Grill. "By focusing on everyday affordability, approachability and operational efficiency, our franchise model helps franchise partners drive profitable sales and consistent traffic while creating opportunities for scalable long-term growth."

Entrepreneur's Top 10 Full-Service Restaurant Franchises list recognizes brands that demonstrate strong financial performance, franchisee satisfaction, brand strength and long-term growth potential. Eggs Up Grill's ability to deliver consistent results in both sales and development underscores its position as a leading opportunity within the restaurant franchise space.

Known for its welcoming atmosphere and streamlined operations, the brand continues to attract both new and experienced franchise operators seeking a scalable, community-focused restaurant model.

For more information about Eggs Up Grill, visit https://eggsupgrill.com.

About Eggs Up Grill

Founded in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, Eggs Up Grill is a daytime restaurant franchise brand serving breakfast, brunch and lunch for more than 25 years. As "home to the whole neighborhood," the brand operates more than 108 locations nationwide, with more than 90 additional units in development or committed to open. Eggs Up Grill has earned repeated recognition across leading franchise rankings, including designation as a Most Profitable Franchise by Franchise Business Review, inclusion on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®, and ranked No. 7 on Entrepreneur Top 10 Full Service Restaurants.

SOURCE Eggs Up Grill