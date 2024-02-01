Eggscape Entertainment Secures $4.25M Investment to Build the Future of Social Gaming for Mixed Reality and Beyond

"The Eggscape team is helping define the future of social gameplay for mixed reality." Andrew Sheppard, Transcend Fund Post this

Eggscape Entertainment is a new venture founded by the creative minds behind 3DAR, an animation powerhouse out of Buenos Aires, Argentina. They are best known for Little Dicky's viral music video EARTH with over a decade of creating immersive VR experiences like Gloomy Eyes featuring Colin Farrell, and Paper Birds featuring Edward Norton. Co-founders German Heller, Federico Heller, and Jorge Tereso are on a mission to deliver a new class of mixed-reality games to consumers. The Eggscape team recently welcomed co-founder Brandon Maseda, who brings extensive startup experience in building breakthrough consumer experiences with new hardware technologies.

Eggscape is designed as a playful and social experience where players explore vibrant interactive environments integrated with the real world. The game also packs humor and exciting gameplay that appeals to gamers of all ages. Ensuring infinite replayability for Eggscape and the continued expansion of the Eggverse, players get access to an innovative world-building tool that allows for creating and sharing new creations with friends.

"Mixed reality is the perfect medium to bring fun, social gaming experiences to life. It adds a layer to reality where the imagination has no limits. It's key to be able to play with friends online or side by side, without isolating oneself from the world outside. You'll see fun, animated characters running around and surviving wacky situations overlaid on your actual surroundings. It was important for us to create a game with an equal level of innovation and a sense of humor. From the character design to the story, the animation style, and the world; they all share the same tone of absurdity, playfulness, and a sort of happy insanity," said German Heller, CEO.

"Eggscape isn't just a single game; we believe that the Eggscape team is helping define the future of social gameplay for mixed reality," said Andrew Sheppard, a partner at Transcend Fund. "The fusion of mixed reality, Pixar quality animation, and social interactions that Eggscape brings to the table create a new gaming experience we have not seen before. We are beyond excited to support Eggscape Entertainment in this venture."

"Entertainment in mixed reality requires a fresh and novel approach to combine spatial awareness with fun and engaging gameplay. The Eggscape team has already demonstrated a compelling vision to build such a platform" said Tipatat Chennavasin, co-founder and General Partner at The Venture Reality Fund.

With multiple expansion packs already under development, like Zombie Castle, Rally Racer, and World Cup, the Eggverse is constantly growing, offering players endless possibilities to extend the gameplay and engage the brand. With this new investment, Eggscape Entertainment is set to deliver something new to the world of mixed reality gaming.

About Eggscape Entertainment

Eggscape Entertainment is a mixed reality game studio founded by animation and immersive entertainment veterans from 3DAR. We want to bring fun and entertaining social games to the world, leveraging new technologies like AI, mixed reality, spatial computing, and beyond. www.eggscape.com

About the Transcend Fund

Transcend Fund is an early-stage venture capital firm that partners with some of the most ambitious and talented founders in the game industry to collaboratively build the future of digital entertainment. www.transcend.fund

About The Venture Reality Fund

The Venture Reality Fund (The VR Fund) is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in the Future of the Internet driven by innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR). As a founding member of the Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance (VRVCA), The VR Fund invests globally in startups in both consumer and enterprise sectors. https://www.thevrfund.com/about

