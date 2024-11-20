"METAL SUITS" has been selected as one of the Recommended Games by The MIX and is set to participate in the showcase starting on November 21st

The MIX (Media Indie Exchange) is a communication platform for indie developers, showcasing high-quality indie games chosen through a selective evaluation process. The event provides an invaluable opportunity for indie games to gain significant attention from renowned journalists and influential industry figures.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korean Indie Company, Eggtart will showcase "METAL SUITS: Counter-Attack" (referred to as "METAL SUITS") at "The MIX Fall Showcase 2024" in North America.

The MIX (Media Indie Exchange) is a global event created by and for indie developers and enthusiasts, showcasing a carefully curated selection of indie games from hundreds of worldwide submissions. METAL SUITS has been chosen as a featured game that will participate in the event. (November 21st, 9 a.m. PST).

Eggtart “METAL SUITS”, participate in The MIX Fall Showcase 2024

METAL SUITS is a 2D pixel-art side-scrolling action game that blends retro-style pixel art with dynamic futuristic effects. The game has received acclaim at major global gaming events such as Gamescom, Tokyo Game Show, BitSummit, Busan Indie Connect Festival (BIC), G-Star, and the Future Games Show. It was also a featured game in this year's June Steam Next Fest.

Notably, after winning the New Platform Award at the BIG (Banggu-seok Indie Game Show) in 2023, METAL SUITS went on to receive the Honorable Mention at GYAAR Studio Indie Game Contest 2024 hosted by Bandai Namco, the Best Game award at IndieCraft 2024, and 1st place at the 19th Gyeonggi Game Audition 2024, a global recognition of the game's strong gameplay.

Eggtart CEO Jinman Park expressed, "As we approach the game's global release in early 2025, we are thrilled to be selected for the MIX showcase in North America, our key market. I look forward to the enthralling gameplay of METAL SUITS being well-received by the North American players, hopefully, leading to great results."

More information about METAL SUITS is available on the official website (Link). The game is scheduled for release in early 2025 on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

